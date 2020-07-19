The TOP Nintendo VS. Video Arcade Games Are back!
Back in 1984, Nintendo had developed, what was then considered a new easy to implement arcade game system for the amusement video arcade coin-operated game industry. You see, back then, if you were in the arcade game rental business like we were back then, when an arcade game began to make less money, you switched it out with a different arcade game. However, the problem with physically moving arcade games from one location to another requires time and effort. Considering arcade games can weight between 250 lbs – 350 lbs. requires a truck, a two wheel-cart, and one or two men. And from this inconvenient method of changing arcade games in locations, Nintendo developed what was call the “Nintendo VS. game system.”
The system consisted of several microchips that the arcade game technician would simply swap out a few microchips on the CPU game board.
Example, within a few minutes, you could turn Hogan’s Alley video arcade game into a Duck Hunt arcade game. Or you could turn Excite bike VS. into a Nintendo Goonies VS., arcade game.
Finally, within our popular “Classic Arcade Game System,” we offer a 3,500 In One arcade machine and a 4,500 In One arcade machine that includes every Nintendo VS. arcade game ever made! Therefore, you too can own all Nintendo VS. video arcade game as well as thousands of other famous video games!
About the Nintendo VS. arcade system:
The Nintendo VS. System[a] is an arcade system developed and produced by Nintendo, first released in 1984. It is an arcade hardware that is based on that of the Nintendo Entertainment System, containing much of the console's chips and processors within. All games released for the system are ports of NES games, some being heavily altered to accommodate for the hardware. The system had a heavy focus on two-player cooperative play. The system was released in three different configurations - upright "VS. UniSystem" cabinets, upright "VS. DualSystem cabinets", and sit-down "VS. DualSystem" cabinets. Games are on chips that can be plugged into the board, allowing for one side to have a different game than the other.
Listed in order of popularity:
• Nintendo VS. Super Mario Bros.
• Nintendo VS. Excite Bike
• Nintendo VS. Dr. Mario
• Nintendo VS. Duck Hunt
• Nintendo VS. Hogan's Alley
• Nintendo VS. Castlevanio
• Nintendo VS. The Goonies
• Nintendo VS. Top Gun
• Nintendo VS. Gong Fight
• Nintendo VS. Atari R.B.I. Baseball
• Nintendo VS. Balloon Fight Syage
• Nintendo VS. Baseball
• Nintendo VS. Battle City
• Nintendo VS. Clu Land
• Nintendo VS. Gradius
• Nintendo VS. Gumshoe
• Nintendo VS. Hot Smash
• Nintendo VS. Ice Climber
• Nintendo VS. Mach Rider
• Nintendo VS. Pinball
• Nintendo VS. Mighty Bomb Jack
• Nintendo VS. Raid on Bungeling Bay
• Nintendo VS. Skate Kids
• Nintendo VS. Slalom
• Nintendo VS. Soccer
• Nintendo VS. Star Luster
• Nintendo VS. Stroke & Match Golf (Mens version)
• Nintendo VS. Stroke & Match Golf (Ladies version)
• Nintendo VS. Super Skykid
• Nintendo VS. Super Xevious
• Nintendo VS. Tennis
• Nintendo VS. Platoon
• Nintendo VS. T.K.O. Boxing
• Nintendo VS. Tetris
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
