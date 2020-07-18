Key Market Dynamics in Global Remote Weapon Station Market
Remote Weapon Station Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Component (Sensors, HMI, Weapons & Armaments), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-lethal), Mobility, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2020 ) According to the new research report the Remote Weapon Station Market was valued at USD 7.67 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. This report covers the forecast of the remote weapon station market and its dynamics over the next 5 years, while also recognizing market application gaps, recent developments in the market, and high potential countries.
Based on platform, the remote weapon station market is estimated to be led by the land segment in 2018 and is expected to continue to lead till 2023. Emerging countries, such as China and India, among others, are building large forces of Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) and armored vehicles. These countries are investing more in automated technologies and focusing on manufacturing a wide range of offensive fighting vehicles. For instance, in 2016 India signed a contract with Russia for the supply of 464 T-90 main battle tanks that will help the country significantly in its offensive operations vis-à-vis China and Pakistan.
The remote weapon station market has been analyzed and segmented based on component into human machine interface, sensors, and weapons & armaments. The remote weapon station market is led by the weapons & armaments segment. The sensors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the use of the sensor fusion technology, and the sensor suite, which continues to be upgraded to deliver enhanced detection and decision-making. Combining data from key sensors provides the warrior an autonomous ability to rapidly evaluate the overall tactical scenario and respond efficiently to identify threats.
The rapid growth of the remote weapon station market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing defense budgets to innovate and develop robust remote weapon stations by emerging countries, such as China and India. For instance, India-based companies, such as Mahindra Defense Systems and Bharat Electronics, recently launched their newly developed remote weapon stations for armored vehicles.
China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific remote weapon station market in 2018. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing research & development activities undertaken in the region for the development of advanced technology-based designs of remote weapon stations.
Key Market Players:
Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Raytheon Company (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ASELSAN A.S (Turkey), and FN Herstal (Belgium)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
