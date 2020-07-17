Dallas Citizens Council and Emmitt Smith collaborate on new PSA, with support from Texas 2036
The purpose of the PSA, told through sports metaphor, is to encourage North Texas businesses to work in creative and responsible ways during Covid-19
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2020 ) Dallas, TX -- Emmitt Smith, retired Dallas Cowboy, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and season three winner of Dancing with the Stars, is featured in a new PSA from the Dallas Citizens Council, with support from Texas 2036. The purpose of the PSA, told through sports metaphor, is to encourage North Texas businesses to work in creative and responsible ways during Covid-19. Residents are encouraged to wear masks and follow safety guidelines.
The 16x9 video is available here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llkkVFk1lGo&feature=youtu.be,
and the mobile, captioned version is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1QAH90fUkk&feature=youtu.be
Business featured include: Tacodeli, Houndstooth Coffee, Juiceland and Wild Detectives.
Dallas Citizens Council:
Since 1937, Dallas Citizens Council has provided leadership on the issues that move Dallas forward. A non-profit organization, its membership consists of more than 150 CEOs and top business leaders in the area. The organization’s purpose is to lead and serve in the moments that matter most for the people of Dallas. For more information, visit www.dallascitizenscouncil.org.
Texas 2036:
Texas 2036 is a nonprofit organization building long-term, data-driven strategies to secure Texas' prosperity through our state’s bicentennial and beyond. We offer non-partisan ideas and modern solutions that are grounded in research and data on issues that matter most to all Texans. For more information visit www.texas2036.org.
Transcript:
“The first thing you learn when you’re coming back from an injury is to be smart about coming back safely. My advice is to concentrate one step at a time. And remember, you can only control your own performance – so everyone around you has to do their job. Trust your team, and they won’t let you down. Because it’s up to each and every one of us to make progress. So stick with it, and Dallas, we will come back!” #DALLASCOMEBACK
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Diane Brandon Moody,
817-987-9092
Contact Information:
Dallas Citizens Council
Diane Brandon Moody
Tel: 817-987-9092
Email us
