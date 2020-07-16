New Aircraft Inspection Techniques Initial – 2 days course is now available in our training catalog
Aircraft Inspection Techniques Initial – 2 days course.
Aircraft Inspection is quite possibly one of the most important tasks that you as a certifying engineer will perform.
The purpose of this training is to raise awareness regarding best practices and appropriate considerations when performing a range of maintenance inspections.
The course considers best practice Inspection Techniques for Airframes, Engines & Structure as well as to consider the different forms of corrosion which are typically found, Fuel System Microbiological Contamination is also considered.
Visual inspection is of the greatest importance to aviation reliability, for airframes, power plants and systems.
See the Benefits of attending this Training:
The purpose of this 2-Day Course is to provide an overview of best practice aircraft maintenance inspection techniques
To further develop an understanding regarding the need for an effective aircraft maintenance inspection.
To Provide the Aircraft Inspectors with a basic overview of factors affecting Inspection Performance
Consider Best Practice Inspection Procedures and the potential for unidentified deterioration
How to scan, search and identify components related to visual inspection tasks and to correctly identify and locate defects.
How to engage with the intensive inspection programs required for older aircraft.
Why Should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 12 years of operational experience. Since we started we have provided training services to approx 25,000 delegates and we have grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is that we are professional and we listen to our customers. Please visit our download area as an example of how we engage with our customers. The second is not only the fact that our prices are far more cost-effective than our competitors it is that our discount program leaves all the others way behind – please do not take our word for it, check it out – SAS Discount Program
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
