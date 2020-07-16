Delivering EASA Part 145 Training – Initial & Recurrent
SofemaOnline – Professional Service – Effective Training Courses – Affordable Solutions
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2020 ) Can you confirm any of the following Statements?
• You are looking for an effective solution to your 145 Organisations’ needs related to Initial & Recurrent Training?
• You are additionally looking for Competence Building Training across a range of EASA Part 145 Compliant disciplines?
• You want a strong and effective training partner with a proven track record?
If you are able to say yes, then www.sofemaonline.com is waiting to hear from you.
sofemaonline – Professional Service – Effective Training Courses – Affordable Solutions with the potential for significant discounts.
Introducing SofemaOnline - offering more than 150 Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training Courses including all EASA Part 145 Initial & Recurrent Human Factors (HF), Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) and Fuel Tank Safety (FTS).
SofemaOnline is your 1 stop shop for regulatory compliant training. Please see the following link
More About SofemaOnline
Browse the rich course content and take advantage of all top courses and many more offers. Each training is individually developed to provide the maximum benefit to the delegate, to recognize the need to provide multimedia content and phase exams. There is an exam at the end of each of the training presentations. After you successfully pass the exam you will be able to download and print out your certificate.
Why SofemaOnline (SOL)?
- Because SOL has the most comprehensive portfolio of regulatory compliant online training of any training provider
- All Initial & Recurrent Courses are with VoiceOver (VO is delivered by Subject Matter Expert)
- Each Course is followed by an exam uniquely constructed by the system from a pool of available questions (means no two exams are the same)
- Current System Capacity is 7500 Concurrent Users
- SofemaOnline is directly supported by Two EASA Part 147 Organisations including our own AETS-Sofema
- Major Clients choose SofemaOnline because of our Professionalism, Support and Quality of Delivery
- Significant discounts are available for volume enrolments
- Your Administrator has an overview of your trainees
- Each Delegate can print their own certificate on successful completion of the multichoice exam
- Free of charge access for Quality Assurance Managers for Audit Purposes – please ask for details
What is Behind SOL Courses?
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
Through our Learning Management System (LMS), SOL is able to offer a number of tailored services to support our major clients with in-company courses covering internal procedures and “mini” training courses.
Next Steps
Please Email online@sassofia.com and we will be pleased to share with you how we can support you.
• You are looking for an effective solution to your 145 Organisations’ needs related to Initial & Recurrent Training?
• You are additionally looking for Competence Building Training across a range of EASA Part 145 Compliant disciplines?
• You want a strong and effective training partner with a proven track record?
If you are able to say yes, then www.sofemaonline.com is waiting to hear from you.
sofemaonline – Professional Service – Effective Training Courses – Affordable Solutions with the potential for significant discounts.
Introducing SofemaOnline - offering more than 150 Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training Courses including all EASA Part 145 Initial & Recurrent Human Factors (HF), Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) and Fuel Tank Safety (FTS).
SofemaOnline is your 1 stop shop for regulatory compliant training. Please see the following link
More About SofemaOnline
Browse the rich course content and take advantage of all top courses and many more offers. Each training is individually developed to provide the maximum benefit to the delegate, to recognize the need to provide multimedia content and phase exams. There is an exam at the end of each of the training presentations. After you successfully pass the exam you will be able to download and print out your certificate.
Why SofemaOnline (SOL)?
- Because SOL has the most comprehensive portfolio of regulatory compliant online training of any training provider
- All Initial & Recurrent Courses are with VoiceOver (VO is delivered by Subject Matter Expert)
- Each Course is followed by an exam uniquely constructed by the system from a pool of available questions (means no two exams are the same)
- Current System Capacity is 7500 Concurrent Users
- SofemaOnline is directly supported by Two EASA Part 147 Organisations including our own AETS-Sofema
- Major Clients choose SofemaOnline because of our Professionalism, Support and Quality of Delivery
- Significant discounts are available for volume enrolments
- Your Administrator has an overview of your trainees
- Each Delegate can print their own certificate on successful completion of the multichoice exam
- Free of charge access for Quality Assurance Managers for Audit Purposes – please ask for details
What is Behind SOL Courses?
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
Through our Learning Management System (LMS), SOL is able to offer a number of tailored services to support our major clients with in-company courses covering internal procedures and “mini” training courses.
Next Steps
Please Email online@sassofia.com and we will be pleased to share with you how we can support you.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.