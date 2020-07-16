Archer Daniels Midland Company and Corbion to Launch a New Variety of Bakery Premixes
The increasing availability of multiple ingredients from a single source has enabled manufacturers to develop bakery products with value additions, such as ‘gluten-free’ and organic.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2020 ) The bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. South America is the fastest-growing market and offers high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years. Due to the adoption of urbanized lifestyle in countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, the demand for bakery products remains high, thus driving the sales of bakery premixes in the region. In addition, in the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers are opting for value-added products, such as whole-grain bread, ‘gluten-free,’ and organic, which is driving the sales of bakery premixes in these regions.
Key players in the bakery premixes market are:
• Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland)
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
• Puratos (Belgium)
• Corbion (Netherlands)
• Bakels Group (Switzerland)
• Nestle (Switzerland)
• Cargill (US)
Corbion (Netherlands) is one of the largest producers of bakery premixes. The company has so far produced kaiser & hard rolls, burger buns & soft rolls, bread & rolls, and cake mix.
• In June 2018, Corbion added a new formulation, organic 522, to its brand–Pristine. The new addition is used for the production of organic and non-GMO formulations of dough.
• In May 2018, the company broadened its clean-label portfolio, to include cake mixes, bases, and icing stabilizers, in its brand– Pristine.
Archer Daniels Midland Company (Finland) is one of the leading players in the global bakery premixes market that offers food & beverage ingredients and other products made of various agricultural produce in the market. The company functions through various business segments, including origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. With more than 271 processing plants, 450 procurement facilities, and nearly 46 innovation centers across regions, the company trades, transports, stores, and processes ingredients to develop products for feed, food, industrial, and energy applications.
• In March 2019, the company launched a new line of organic flours. This new line of flour includes organic, all-purpose flour, and organic premium bread flour, with additional organic milled products that it plans to offer in the coming years.
By application, the bakery premixes market is segmented into bread products and bakery products. Bread mixes are primarily used by bakers to ensure the quality of products and minimize the cost of the final product. They help bakers to diversify their product portfolio by including different products, such as Italian panettone and French baguette. The bread mixes help in producing high-quality products with improved taste and texture at a competitive cost.
Europe is estimated to dominate the bakery premixes market, in terms of value
Europe is projected to dominate the bakery premixes market due to the rise in the consumption of bakery products as a staple food product among consumers. The European bakery premix market is an established market, as key players have enhanced distribution channels, comply with regulations, develop innovative products, and align with consumer preferences.
Russia is projected to witness the highest growth in the European market during the forecast period. The demand for bread and bakery products in the country is projected to increase in the coming years, as consumers are adapting to the urbanized lifestyle, which drives the sales of convenience food products. The consumption of bread remains the highest in the county, and the demand seems to be increasing in the coming years, as manufacturers are focusing on launching bread products with value addition for health-conscious consumers.
