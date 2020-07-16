Microservices in Healthcare Market Worth $343.3 million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis
North America dominates the Microservices in Healthcare Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™
Major Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities:
- Benefits of the Microservice Architecture
- Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business
- Cloud-Based Applications
- Emergence of IoT Applications
- Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications
Browse 66 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 114 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119908608
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.
Based on deployment model, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. They do not require any significant setup charges, owing to which a growing number of healthcare organizations, payers, providers, and laboratories are opting for cloud-based solutions. Maintenance and support service charges are also included in subscription fees, which makes these delivery modes more affordable for customers.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119908608
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).
Major Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities:
- Benefits of the Microservice Architecture
- Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business
- Cloud-Based Applications
- Emergence of IoT Applications
- Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications
Browse 66 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 114 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119908608
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.
Based on deployment model, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. They do not require any significant setup charges, owing to which a growing number of healthcare organizations, payers, providers, and laboratories are opting for cloud-based solutions. Maintenance and support service charges are also included in subscription fees, which makes these delivery modes more affordable for customers.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119908608
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.