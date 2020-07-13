TOP Wrestling Video Arcade Games Re-released in One Multigame Arcade Machine!
Every Arcade Wrestling game and 1,000’s of Other Video Arcade Games in One machine!
Ok, so, it’s like this. If you were a kid, or even a teenager during the late 19802 all through the late 1990’s, and even the millennium, then probably remember playing all those exciting WWF video arcade games. Additionally, you would have remembered playing them on a huge 4-player stand-up arcade game with a big 25” monitor, am I correct? But, what if I told you all those spectacular arcade wresting games are available once again with a over 4,500 famous video arcade games inside a stand-up, 4-player arcade machine with a HUGH 32” High-definition LCD screen, and a high-end sound-system so you can gear and feel the rumble of wrestler bodies being body-slammed, and pile-driven to the mat, and also, the roaring of the crowed inside the stadium? Well, it is true! But, before we go any further into this bad-ass video arc aide game machine, look down memory lane at these classic video arcade wrestling games. And YES, every single wrestling arcade game listed here is already included in the all new Classic Arcade Game system sold exclusively by IN THE NEW AGE!
1. WWF Superstars arcade game
For the 1991 Game Boy game, see WWF Superstars (handheld video game). For the similarly titled television programs, see WWF Superstars of Wrestling and WWE Superstars.
WWF Superstars is an arcade game manufactured by Technōs Japan and released in 1989. It is the first WWF arcade game to be released. A series of unrelated games with the same title were released by LJN for the original Game Boy. Technōs followed the game with the release of WWF WrestleFest in 1991.
The game features some of the signature moves and trademark mannerisms of the wrestlers in the game. There are also cut scenes featuring Ted DiBiase, André the Giant, and Virgil. Mean Gene Okerlund and Miss Elizabeth make appearances as well. Before the first match, the player's chosen team enters the arena via the "ring cart" seen at WrestleMania’s III and VI.
Players select two wrestlers to form a tag team. The playable wrestlers are Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Big Boss Man, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and The Honky Tonk Man. Up to two players can play at once. The players take their team through a series of matches with other tag teams in New York City and then Tokyo.
The game features a basic grappling and attack system. From a grapple, a player can either toss the opponent, throw them into the ropes, or go into a headlock from which two character-specific grapple moves can be performed. Each wrestler also possesses standing strikes, running attacks, running counterattacks, ground attacks, and moves from the top turnbuckle. A referee is present in the ring but cannot be attacked or otherwise affected by the wrestlers.
It is also possible to brawl outside of the ring, provided the player reenters before a count of 20. There, a table can be picked up and swung at opponents. If both wrestlers go outside the ring at once, their tag team partners automatically jump out to join the fight. Occasionally one of these partners will wander off screen and return wielding a folding chair. Neither the chair nor table can be taken inside the ring.
After three matches are won, players get to challenge the Mega Bucks ("The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and André the Giant) for the final round. Most grapple moves do not work against André because of his immense size. The Mega Bucks are not selectable characters. However, there are cheats for MAME that allow them to be used (together or separately), the drawback being that if DiBiase or André get a submission victory, the game will think that the player lost. Also, there can sometimes be graphical errors which will make the in-ring opponent disappear.
If the player wins the title match, a newspaper headline heralding the players' tag team as champions is shown. The player is then taken through another series of three matches (one of which will feature DiBiase) in the other city and a final match against DiBiase and André before the game ends.
2. WWF WrestleFest Arcade Game
WWF WrestleFest is a professional wrestling arcade game released by Technōs in 1991, featuring stars of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). The game was distributed by Technōs in Japan and North America and by Tecmo in Europe and Australasia. It is the sequel to Technōs' previous WWF game, WWF Superstars. Compared to Superstars, WrestleFest adds a variety of different wrestlers to the roster as well as enhanced graphics and sound. There are more voice samples, including commentary and pre-match introductions by WWF ring announcer Mike McGuirk. The voiced cut scenes featuring Gene Okerlund from Superstars returned as well. [citation needed]
On February 21, 2012, THQ released a remake of the game for iOS featuring both current and former wrestlers, retitled WWE
3. WWF Wrestle mania Arcade Game
WWF WrestleMania (released on home consoles as WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game) is a professional wrestling arcade game released by Midway Manufacturing Co. in 1995. It is based on the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) professional wrestling promotion.
The game features digitized representations of eight WWF performers who are pitted against each other in fast-paced matches inspired by Midway's Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam games. Commentary is provided by Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler, who also appear in the game sitting at the announcers' table to the right of the ring and Howard Finkel welcoming players to WrestleMania at the start screen.
Gameplay:
Although based on professional wrestling, WWF WrestleMania's digitized graphics and fast-paced gameplay make it more of a fighting game than a Sports/wrestling game inspired by Midway's popular Mortal Kombat series. What separates this game from previous and future WWF/WWE video games is its over-the-top and very cartoonish attacks. Examples include Doink the Clown pulling out a mallet out of thin air, Razor Ramon's arm transforming into a blade, or Bam Bam Bigelow's fists catching on fire. While actual wrestling moves are present, matches consist primarily of strike attacks and special moves. There are other similarities to the Mortal Kombat games, such as uppercuts that cause the opponent to go sky high, flawless victories and very tongue-in-cheek character animations.
WWF WrestleMania's one-player mode has the player choose one of eight wrestling superstars – Bret "The Hitman" Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon, Bam Bam Bigelow, Yokozuna, Doink the Clown, and Lex Luger. A unique feature is that each character can "bleed" an object that represents them. Such "bleeding" objects include dumbbells flying out of Lex Luger and valentine hearts coming out of Bret Hart.
WWF WrestleMania features two single-player modes: The Intercontinental Championship and the WWF Championship. In the Intercontinental Championship mode, the player must win four one-on-one matches, two Handicap 2-on-1 matches, and one Handicap 3-on-1 match to win the title. In the more difficult WWF Championship mode, the player must win four Handicap 2-on-1 matches, two Handicap 3-on-1 matches, and finally a "WrestleMania Challenge," where the player must defeat every wrestler in the game in a gauntlet, starting with a three-on-one setup, with each eliminated opponent being replaced with another until all eight have been defeated.
The game also features two multi-player modes; head to head, a one-on-one match between two players, or cooperative, where the two players team up in a tag team version of the WrestleMania Challenge in which they must defeat the game's eight wrestlers in groups of two to become the Tag Team Champions. In-game music consists of snippets from the roster's circa-1994 entrance music (with the exception of Shawn Michaels, who has the older, Sherri Martel version of "Sexy Boy" and Undertaker with his previous theme when he had the Western Mortician moniker from 1991 to 1994), as well as the opening themes to WWF Monday Night RAW, WWF Superstars, and WWF Wrestling Challenge.
4. Wrestle War Arcade Game
Wrestle War is a video game developed and published by Sega which was released in arcades in 1989, and later ported to the Sega Mega Drive console in 1991 in Japan, Australia, and Europe. Despite being released the same year as World Championship Wrestling's WrestleWar pay-per-view event, it is not associated with any wrestling promotion. The original Japanese game cover featured a Hulk Hogan look-alike, but it was changed for the international release.
Wrestle War was included as part of the Sega Smash Pack compilation for the Dreamcast in 2001.
Saturday Night Slam Wrestlers Arcade Game
1994 | Capcom | GEN, SNES
Capcom has always made great fighting games, but to date, Saturday Night Slam Masters is its only foray into the world of professional wrestling. Characters are larger than life, featuring the art of Fist of the North Star creator Tetsuo Hara, and the action is fast and furious, featuring special moves and finishers. It’s kind of feels like Street Fighter, but you must pin or submit your opponent. There aren’t any other wrestling games out there quite like it.
Wrestling Featuring Virtua Fighter Arcade Game
No description yet available.
