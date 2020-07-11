COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market | Disruption in the supply chain of the manufacturing industry may adversely impact the demand for smart manufacturing products
COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market by Enabling Technology (Condition Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing), Information Technology (WMS, MES, PAM, HMI), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2020 ) Post COVID-19, the "COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market by Enabling Technology (Condition Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing), Information Technology (WMS, MES, PAM, HMI), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is estimated to grow from USD 181.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 220.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The estimation for 2020 is down by approximately 16% as compared to pre-COVID-19 evaluations. Factors that drive the growth of the smart manufacturing market include the increasing demand for smart manufacturing products & solution propelled by COVID-19, the importance of digital twin in maintaining operations within the manufacturing ecosystem, and the emerging & expanding role of collaborative robots in healthcare and manufacturing sectors.
Disruption in the supply chain of the manufacturing industry may adversely impact the demand for smart manufacturing products and solutions
Coronavirus has emerged from Wuhan (China), which is home to many of the factories that supply components, parts, and semi-finished products to several manufacturing units across the world. To contain the spread of the virus, Wuhan was kept under lockdown for approximately two months. During these months, manufacturing units were closed and were not able to manufacture any products. This created a ripple effect throughout the world’s manufacturing facilities and ruptured the entire supply chain. The most affected manufacturing units are:
Those that are working on Just in Time Model, where they need the raw material exactly when they are required.
Those that are entirely dependent on China as a source of raw materials, semi-finished goods, etc.
Because of this situation, most of the manufacturing companies around the world are currently focusing on saving their business and cash flow, rather than investing in smart manufacturing products and solutions.
The temporary shift to the manufacturing of essential medical items is expected to boost the smart manufacturing market growth
Due to the negative impact of COVD-19, some of the non-medical manufacturing companies have started manufacturing medical-related products such as masks, ventilators, and related components, sanitizer, and others. This is one such way to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by the manufacturing companies. However, this is not a long term strategy for survival, and companies have to focus on innovation to survive the pandemic.
Manufacturing execution system in the smart manufacturing market is expected to account for high market share during 2020
Manufacturing execution systems offer companies the ability to monitor real-time production and other operations of manufacturing plants. This greatly reduces the need for onsite, and shop floor employees, thereby abiding by the lockdown and social distancing mandates to fight COVID-19. During Post COVID-19, the market for MES is expected to register a larger market size in 2020 as compared to 2019; however, since manufacturing industries have taken a major hit, it will be challenging to attain the market size estimated pre-COVID-19 by 2025.
Key Market Players
Some of the leading companies in the smart manufacturing market include 3D Systems (US), CISCO (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (Europe), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Schneider (Europe), Siemens (Europe), Oracle (US), SAP (Europe), Yokogawa (Japan), and Stratasys (US).
The aviation industry is expected to be most impacted by the COVID-19 in smart manufacturing market in 2020
The global aviation industry is way ahead in terms of the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions than any other sector. Some of the important smart manufacturing solutions adopted in this industry for developing aircraft components include software simulators, remote monitoring solutions, virtual reality solutions, and AI-based supply chain management systems. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and Embraer have either stopped or reduced aircraft production. This has created an adverse impact on the demand for smart manufacturing solutions used in the aviation industry. The aerospace & defense sector is expected to witness negative Y-o-Y growth for 2020 owing to the supply chain disruptions and restriction on travel caused by lockdowns in several countries across the world.
