Viral Clearance Market Worth $724.5 million | Segmentation, Key Players & Global Forecast
The viral clearance market in the region is driven by the presence of national institutes supporting biotechnology and life science research
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2020 ) The Global Viral Clearance Market is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global viral clearance market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), European Federation of Biotechnology, International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Chinese Medical Association, Korean Research- based Pharma Industry Association (KRPIA), directories, industry journals, databases, press releases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Increasing Number of Drug Launches
- Favorable R&D Investment Scenario
- Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination
- Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology
- High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases
Browse 118 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into four categories recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. In 2018, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market owing to the high potential of recombinant proteins to treat various diseases, fewer side effects, and shorter development time as compared to small molecules.
By end user, the viral clearance market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in the number of research activities in life sciences, increasing R&D investments in drug development, and increasing number of drug launches.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).
