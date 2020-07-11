Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% | Segmentation & Major Key Players
North America is expected to dominate the rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2020 ) The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to $5.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%
The major factors driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; and increased funding, research grants, & public-private investments.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), received CE Mark for its next-generation molecular screening test for antibiotic-resistant carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) to be used on BD MAX system
- In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in the rapid microbiology testing market
- In 2017, Merck KGaA (Germany), signed agreement with OpGen, Inc. (US), to develop rapid diagnostics and information technology products to help combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance
- In 2016, bioMérieux (US), acquired Astute Medical Inc. to expand its immunoassays product portfolio.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. This is primarily due to the ability of these systems to produce rapid, accurate, reliable, and cost-effective results.
Based on method, the global rapid microbiology testing market is classified into segments growth-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. The growth-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ease of processing (this method uses conventional liquid or agar media), the limited requirement of skilled professionals, and supportive government regulations.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period (2018–2023). The large share of this market can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns. In addition, the region has supportive government initiatives that help create awareness and promote the adoption of advanced microbial testing devices among key end users, thereby propelling the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market in North America.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), among others.
Browse 90 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC
Download PDF Brochure:
