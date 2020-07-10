13 Top 80’s Video Arcade Games We All Loved to Play!
It’s like this. When you ask someone what their favorite arcade game from the 1980’s was you would most likely have people tell you, “Pac-Man.” “Mas. Pac-Man.” “No, wait a minute, Donkey Kong.” Then, someone else might say, “I think it would be Double Dragon, or Street Fighter, but I’m not sure because there are so many?”
The truth is, there are so many amazing and memorable 80’s video arcade games that most people simply cannot say for sure which individual game is their all time favorite. With, conducted a pole, the following 13 classic arcade games were the majority win! Additionally, and coincidentally, all the arcade games listed in this article is already included with the “Classic Arcade Game System” multigame arcade machine sold at IN THE NEW AGE!
Now, for the list:
1. Pac-Man (1980)
Pac-Man is a maze chase video game. The player controls the eponymous character through an enclosed maze; the objective of the game is to eat all of the dots placed in the maze while avoiding four colored ghosts — Blinky (red), Pinky (pink), Inky (cyan), and Clyde (orange) — that pursue him. When all the dots are eaten, the player advances to the next level. If Pac-Man contacts a ghost, he will lose a life; the game ends when all lives are lost. Each of the four ghosts have their own unique, distinct artificial intelligence (A.I.), or "personalities"; Blinky gives direct chase to Pac-Man, Pinky and Inky try to position themselves in front of Pac-Man, usually by cornering him, and Clyde will switch between chasing Pac-Man and fleeing from him.
Placed at the four corners of the maze are large flashing "energizers", or "power pellets". Eating these will cause the ghosts to turn blue with a dizzied expression and reverse direction. Pac-Man can eat blue ghosts for bonus points; when eaten, their eyes make their way back to the center box in the maze. Eating multiple blue ghosts in succession increases their point value. Blue-colored ghosts will flash white when they are about to turn back into their normal, lethal form. Eating a certain number of dots in a level will cause a bonus item, usually in the form of a fruit, to appear underneath the regeneration box, which can be eaten for bonus points.
The game increases in difficulty as the player progresses; the ghosts become faster and the power pellets decrease in duration, to the point where the ghosts will no longer turn blue and edible. To the sides of the maze are two large "warp tunnels", which allow Pac-Man and the ghosts to travel to the opposite side of the screen. Ghosts become slower when entering and exiting these tunnels. Levels are indicated by the fruit icon at the bottom of the screen. In-between levels are short cutscenes featuring Pac-Man and Blinky in humorous, comical situations. The game becomes unplayable at the 256th level due to an integer overflow that affects the game's memory, rendering this level unbeatable
2. Ms. Pac Man (1981)
Editor's note: Every week we poll people around the office to see what makes them tick. This week we asked which games were their favorites back in the 1980s, when arcades were everywhere.
Ms. Pac Man (Midway Games) wasn't just the first arcade game I ever played; it was my first video game. Pretty slow-moving by today's standards, in retrospect it seems somewhat zen. But it didn’t require terrific coordination, so the barroom tabletop version was perfectly suited to my inebriated gameplay.
3. Galaga (1981)
This Japanese arcade game was published by Namco in 1981. This was the sequel to the 1979 game Galaxia. Galaga’s gameplay is to score as many points as you can while you’re in control of a spacecraft that is on the bottom of the screen. All you must do is fight off enemy aliens that comes in groups in a formation. This video game is one of the most commercially successful games in the 80s and has had several sequels. Today, you can download an app of this game named Galaga 30th Collection for iOS.
4. Robotron 2084 (1982)
Robotron 2084 (Williams Electronics) had to be one of the dumbest and most injury inducing arcade games from the 80s. There were two joysticks, which my adolescent brain could never quite master, one that aimed and the other that shot. Pain throbbed in my wrists by the end of each game and I often needed recovery time between rounds.
I had no strategy, nor any idea what I was doing. I broke a sweat the second the game started, heart racing, breath quickening, a litany of curse words streaming from my lips as I completed wave after wave.
Robotron was the best. Just shoot, ideally in every direction at once, and try not to die. Ostensibly you were trying to save a bunch of lazy humans that walked around aimlessly, never justifying their existence, but the chaos of the battle was the only thing that mattered.
5. Space Invaders (1978-1981)
Space Invaders, one of the most well remembers and most iconic video arcade games of all time is a 1978 arcade game created by Tomohiro Nishikado. It was manufactured and sold by Taito in Japan and licensed in the United States by the Midway division of Bally. Within the shooter genre, Space Invaders was the first fixed shooter and set the template for the shoot 'em up genre. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending aliens with a horizontally moving laser to earn as many points as possible.
Space Invaders was an immediate commercial success; by 1982, it had grossed $3.8 billion, with a net profit of $450 million, making it the best-selling video game and highest grossing "entertainment product" at the time. Adjusted for inflation, the many versions of the game are estimated to have grossed over $13 billion in total revenue as of 2016, making it the highest-grossing video game of all time.
Space Invaders is considered one of the most influential video games of all time. It helped expand the video game industry from a novelty to a global industry and ushered in the golden age of arcade video games. It was the inspiration for numerous video games and game designers across different genres and has been ported and re-released in various forms. The 1980 Atari VCS version quadrupled sales of the VCS, thereby becoming the first killer app for video game consoles. More broadly, the pixelated enemy alien has become a pop culture icon, often representing video games.
6. Donkey Kong
This 1981 game follows the adventure of an ape-like lead named Donkey Kong. It has two different genres and a spin-off title. Donkey Kong was first seen as an antagonist but later he was turned into a protagonist on the game Donkey Kong Jr. This game has a total of 30 sequels until 2015. Characters in Donkey Kong even appeared in Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart series.
Joust (1982)
There are so many, but if I must pick one, it's Joust (Williams Electronics). Where I grew up, there was a store where all the kids would go after school to buy candy and sodas and it had a wall that always had five or six arcade cabinets set up. I'd go there every day and pump quarters into Joust and with all the practice, I ended up at the top of the high score list for a long time. By the end I could put in one quarter and play for close to two hours. I just wish it were an acceptable thing to put on a resume.
7. Street Fighter (1987)
Street Fighter is a 1987 arcade game developed by Capcom. It is the first competitive fighting game produced by the company and the inaugural game in the Street Fighter series. While it did not achieve the same worldwide popularity as its sequel Street Fighter II when it was first released, the original Street Fighter introduced some of the conventions made standard in later games, such as the six button controls and the use of command based special techniques
8. Asteroids
Asteroids is a popular vector arcade game with a rather simple concept. If you’ve ever played this game before, you will probably remember it by the glowing bullets that come out of the spaceship when you shoot. Asteroids was released before joysticks were common in arcade games, so this game features a total of five buttons to play (not including player 1 and player 2 buttons). One of these buttons being rotate right, the other being rotate left, thrust, fire, and hyperspace. In the game, you are a small spaceship in the center of the screen that must shoot all the asteroids without getting hit. Occasionally, an extra enemy ship will come onto the screen and start firing at you, but it’s extra points if you can shoot him too. The hyperspace button simply transports your ship to another part of the screen quickly just in case you are surrounded by asteroids with no way of getting out. Be careful when using it though, because you never know when it can transport you right in front of an incoming asteroid!
9. Star Wars (1983)
Man, the original Star Wars (Atari, Inc.) arcade game was just the coolest. I made a beeline for it every time I went to Chuck E. Cheese. The controller yoke made it feel like you were really piloting Luke's X-wing, and if you managed to find an arcade that had the cockpit version of this game, it was even more amazing. It also had digitized bits of dialogue from the movie. I loved this game even though I'd get my ass kicked by all those fireballs the TIE fighters fired at me.
10. Kangaroo (1982)
Sure, Kangaroo (Sun Electronics, Atari) looks a lot like Donkey Kong, but come on, it's way cuter. I'd rather play as a boxing-glove-wearing mama kangaroo on a quest to save her joey than plain old Mario any day.
Our weird little mall arcade in Maplewood, Minnesota, had this game, and I loved it, even though I was cheerfully terrible at it. Still not sure why a bunch of monkeys wanted to kidnap a baby kangaroo, but inscrutable are the laws of the pixelated jungle.
11. Spy Hunter (1983)
Most of my quarters in the 80s went into games developed or licensed by Midway Games. And while the list of those games is long -- Galaxian/Galaga, Joust, Robotron: 2084, Gauntlet, Paperboy, 720° and Rampage to name a few -- I spent a ridiculous amount of time playing Spy Hunter (Bally Midway), a game that went absolutely nowhere. For some reason, I couldn't resist endlessly racing along and taking out enemies behind me with a well-timed smoke screen or oil slick or in front of me with machine guns and missiles -- all done to the soundtrack of the Peter Gunn theme song. And then, when it looked like my luck might run out, the weapons van would show up. I was a 9-year-old James Bond (if only until my parents finished grocery shopping)
12. Sinistar (1983)
Sinistar (Williams Electronics) gave me anxiety like nothing else. Generally solid controls with the track ball (although a bit of a learning curve if you weren't already initiated with arcade golf or something.) Pretty chill ... cruising through space ... spinnin' around all zero-g and shooting' asteroids and UFO's ... no big deal, pretty standard fare ... then suddenly "BEWARE COWARD! RUN RUN!" >> *insert panic attack and frantic button mashing. *
13. Battlezone (1980)
I spent many hours peering through the periscope of a simulated tank, working the control levers and firing at enemies in Battlezone (Atari, Inc). The arcade was on my way home from high school, so that meant a daily stopover, and I was entranced by the green vector graphics and the infinite world. Amidst a flat landscape with mountains in the distance, all defined by electric green lines, enemy tanks appeared. I maneuvered so I could blast them out of the way in a battle that never relented.
