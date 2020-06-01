EASA Part 21 and CS 25 Tailored Webinar Delivered to Support Client’s Needs
Sofema Aviation Services has supported the request of PT. GMF Aeroasia Tbk. by creating a webinar to support the company’s needs and expectations through virtual training.
Combined Part 21 – CS25 Consolidated Training Course – 4-Day Webinar
The course reviews the regulatory background driven by ICAO, JAA, FAA and EASA Consideration is given to the technical aspects regarding systems and avionics, cabin and structure certification topics. The Intent of this course focuses on a needs-driven agenda rather than a line by line review of the various requirements.
There are a series of technical codes which must be followed to ensure the design of the various products and parts are fully compliant with all certification requirements Related to Large Aircraft this Technical Code is known as CS 25 Large Aeroplane Certification.
Benefits of attending the training:
- To achieve a basic understanding of Certification Specifications CS 25 together with an overview of the key fundamentals of Large Aeroplanes certification
- To understand in details the Certification Process related to Large Turbine Powered Aeroplanes
- To be able to use the regulatory information to document and demonstrate compliance
- To Understand the Safety Assessment Process Related to CS 25 1309
Delegates’ feedback after completing the webinar:
“It was a good experience to be trained by Crawford Murray and we learned a lot from him. The discussion has also enlightened us more on EASA regulations and how to comply. I too hope that this cooperation can be continued for our benefits in the future.”
About Sofema Aviation Services:
Active across several continents SAS provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as enablers to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination.
Our Instructional Team is sincere, knowledgeable and experienced with a focus on effective delivery of interesting and relevant training to an adult audience.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and our sister company SofemaOnline www.sofemaonline.com provide classroom and online training for regulatory and vocational training fully compliant with EASA requirements.
