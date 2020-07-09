Needle-Free Injection System Market : Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Opportunities Explored
Needle-free injection system market size and growth rate estimates of Latin America, Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 09, 2020 ) The global needle free injection system market, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 20.17 Billion by 2021 from USD 9.81 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period
Growth in this market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices.
The Needle-Free Injection System Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Technology
3. Usability
4. Type of Medication
5. Delivery Site
Based on the technology, the market is divided into Jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-based needle-free injectors and vibration-based needle-free injectors. The jet-based needle-free injector is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016, due to their advantages over the other injector systems.
Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia
4. Rest of the World (RoW)
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2016, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to the rising demand for biologics, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions by major companies in the market, favorable reimbursement policies, etc
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Key players in the market include Antares Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Endo International plc (U.S.), PharmaJet (U.S), Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S), Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S), INJEX Pharma AG (Germany), National Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), Valeritas, Inc. (U.S.), European Pharma Group (Netherland), PenJet Corporation (U.S), Crossject SA (France).
