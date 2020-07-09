Seeking Aircraft Type Training Gen Fam & Recurrent Training
AETS-Sofema – our EASA Part 147 BG.147.005 Partner, offers the following Aircraft Type Training General Familiarisation & Refresher Courses: Airbus Gen Fam * Boeing Gen Fam * Bombardier Gen Fam * Embraer Gen Fam
They are courses which cover the general layout and functionality of the aircraft and its systems (including engines and instruments) as outlined in the Systems Description Section of the Aircraft Maintenance Manual/Instructions for Continued Airworthiness.
AETS-Sofema provides real-time, instructor led General Familiarisation training either by Assisted Learning (Classroom) or by Distance Learning Synchronous (DLS) using a virtual meeting platform.
These offered courses are NON-CAT C (unless specified).
We offer the following courses:
- Airbus 320 Family CEO (Any engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Airbus 320 Family NEO (PW1100 or LEAP-1A) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 737-300/400/500 (CL) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Day
- Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 (NG) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 737-7/8/9 (MAX) PART 147 – Category C – 5 Days
- Boeing 737-7/8/9 (MAX) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 757-200/300 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 767-200/300/400 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 777-200/300 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Boeing 787-8/9/10 (Any Engine) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Bombardier BO-100-1A10 (Honeywell AS907) Challenger 300/350 General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Bombardier CL-600-2B16 (variant CL604) Challenger 604/605/650 (GE CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Bombardier CL-600-2B19 CRJ100/200 Challenger 850 (CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Bombardier CL-600-2C10/-2D15/-2D24/-2E25 CRJ 700/900/1000 (GE CF34) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
- Embraer 135/145 (AE3007A) (Legacy 600/650) General Familiarisation (Non CAT C) – 5 Days
Read more about them on our website
We also offer the following B1/B2 refreshers courses for Licensed Engineers wishing to be reauthorized in the following types:
- Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 (NG) B1 & B2 Refresher – 5 Days
- Boeing 737-7/8 (MAX) B1 & B2 Refresher – 5 Days
- Embraer ERJ-170 B1 & B2 Refresher – 5 Days
- Embraer ERJ-190 B1 & B2 Refresher – 5 Days
More details
AETS-Sofema General Familiarisation Courses will be of interest to Aircraft Operators, Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation Staff (CAMO), Quality Assurance Staff CAA Inspectors. The courses are also of interest to multiple groups within the organisation including operational and administration staff.
To receive more information, please email team@aets-sofema.com
What makes AETS-Sofema different from the other EASA Part 147 companies?
- We are a team of professional, passionate, industry-experienced people, who understand our client’s aviation and aircraft business needs.
- We have achieved a high-level standard of training by listening to our clients’ requirements and providing flexible and responsive solutions that fulfil the brief.
- We are focused on the professional and competency development of the individual.
Register at team@aets-sofema.com
