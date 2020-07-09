Women’s Health Diagnostics Market | High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Women
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 09, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care)- Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™
The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market.
Target Audience:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Medical Research and Development (R&D) Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Women Health Diagnostics Solutions’ Vendors
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Imaging and Diagnostic Centers
- Market Research and Consulting Firms
- Venture Capitalists and Investors
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The global market has been segmented, on the basis of applications, and end users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into various segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.
On the basis of end user, the global women health diagnostics is segmented into three segments, namely, hospital and clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America commanded the largest share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represented the fastest-growing region for the women health diagnostics market during the forecast period, primarily due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, growing awareness among women regarding various health disorders, and rising focus of key market players on this region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Major players in the global women’s health diagnostics market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).
Key Questions :
# Currently, which are major applications in women’s health diagnostics market and which will be the emerging applications in the near future?
# What are the major end users in market?
Most of the vendors have opted product launches, agreements, collaborations, & partnerships, and acquisitions as the key growth strategies.
# Where will it take the industry in the mid to long term in terms of innovation and market growth?
#What are the growth strategies and strengths of market players impacting their market positioning?
