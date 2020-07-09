Cold Pain Therapy Market Worth $2.12 billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players
North America accounted for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 09, 2020 ) The Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 2.12 billion, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising emphasis on exercise and gym activities, growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe, and growing need for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy are expected to drive the demand for cold therapy products during the study period.
Recent Developments:
- In 2016, Breg launched its VPULSE Therapy Product
- In 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical and Olympic and Paralympic Games,
Tokyo 2020 entered into an agreement to be an official partner to provide external pain relief products during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
- In July 2016, Breg and Novation (US), entered into a partnership. As per the partnership, members served by Novation will have access to improved pricing for Breg's portfolio of cold therapy devices, sports bracing products, and soft goods dedicated to advancing orthopedic care.
- In May 2016, Patterson Medical (US) acquired Performance Health (US)
Browse 106 market data Tables and 126 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55543905
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The report broadly segments the cold therapy market into product, application, and region.
Based on product, the cold pain therapy market is divided into OTC products and prescription products. OTC products are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals as compared to oral medications, owing to their lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience, is expected to drive the growth of the OTC products segment in the next five years.
The cold pain therapy market is segmented, by application, into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market in 2018, owing to the increasing incidence of arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, and joint pain; increasing trend of self-care; and the growing preference for topical analgesics to manage musculoskeletal pain.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55543905
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growing geriatric population, the high incidence of arthritis and sports injuries, product launches, the large number of surgeries, and stringent regulations on opioid prescription are expected to drive the growth of cold pain therapy products this region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major players in the cold pain therapy market are Sanofi (France), DJO Finance (US), and Pfizer (US). Other players in this market include 3M (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Beiersdorf (Germany) Rohto Pharmaceutical (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Custom Ice (US), and Unexo Life Sciences (India).
The increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising emphasis on exercise and gym activities, growing number of hip and knee surgeries across the globe, and growing need for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy are expected to drive the demand for cold therapy products during the study period.
Recent Developments:
- In 2016, Breg launched its VPULSE Therapy Product
- In 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical and Olympic and Paralympic Games,
Tokyo 2020 entered into an agreement to be an official partner to provide external pain relief products during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
- In July 2016, Breg and Novation (US), entered into a partnership. As per the partnership, members served by Novation will have access to improved pricing for Breg's portfolio of cold therapy devices, sports bracing products, and soft goods dedicated to advancing orthopedic care.
- In May 2016, Patterson Medical (US) acquired Performance Health (US)
Browse 106 market data Tables and 126 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55543905
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The report broadly segments the cold therapy market into product, application, and region.
Based on product, the cold pain therapy market is divided into OTC products and prescription products. OTC products are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals as compared to oral medications, owing to their lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience, is expected to drive the growth of the OTC products segment in the next five years.
The cold pain therapy market is segmented, by application, into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cold pain therapy market in 2018, owing to the increasing incidence of arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, and joint pain; increasing trend of self-care; and the growing preference for topical analgesics to manage musculoskeletal pain.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55543905
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growing geriatric population, the high incidence of arthritis and sports injuries, product launches, the large number of surgeries, and stringent regulations on opioid prescription are expected to drive the growth of cold pain therapy products this region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major players in the cold pain therapy market are Sanofi (France), DJO Finance (US), and Pfizer (US). Other players in this market include 3M (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Beiersdorf (Germany) Rohto Pharmaceutical (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Custom Ice (US), and Unexo Life Sciences (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.