Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% | Segmentation & Major Key Players
North America dominated the Patient Lateral Transfer Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 09, 2020 ) The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is poised to reach USD 305.4 Million, at a CAGR of 9.2%, Lateral transfer devices is a device or repositioning aid, which reduces the friction. This includes air-assisted lateral transfer devices and sliding sheets.
The growth of this market is propelled by the advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific provide new growth opportunities for players in the patient lateral transfer market.
Objectives of the Study
- To define, describe, and forecast the global patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze the market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93948116
Market Segmentation in Depth:
In this report, the global patient lateral transfer market is broadly segmented product and region.
On the basis of product, the patient lateral transfer market is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories (air supply units, carts, stands, and transfer mat covers). The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Growth Drivers:
- High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During Manual Handling of Patients
- Implementation of Regulations to Minimize Manual Patient Handling
- Advantages of Lateral Transfer Devices in Overcoming Persistent Difficulties in Handling Patients With Special Conditions
- Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Services
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93948116
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is accounted for the largest share of the global patient lateral transfer market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, are the major factors fueling the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The patient lateral transfer market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).
The growth of this market is propelled by the advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific provide new growth opportunities for players in the patient lateral transfer market.
Objectives of the Study
- To define, describe, and forecast the global patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze the market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93948116
Market Segmentation in Depth:
In this report, the global patient lateral transfer market is broadly segmented product and region.
On the basis of product, the patient lateral transfer market is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories (air supply units, carts, stands, and transfer mat covers). The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Growth Drivers:
- High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During Manual Handling of Patients
- Implementation of Regulations to Minimize Manual Patient Handling
- Advantages of Lateral Transfer Devices in Overcoming Persistent Difficulties in Handling Patients With Special Conditions
- Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Services
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93948116
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is accounted for the largest share of the global patient lateral transfer market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, are the major factors fueling the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The patient lateral transfer market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.