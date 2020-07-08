FinTech Blockchain Market worth $ 6,228.2 Million by 2023
FinTech Blockchain Market by Provider, Application (Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contract, Identity Management, and Compliance Management/KYC), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2020 ) The FinTech blockchain market is growing at a fast pace, due to the rising cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Currency Offering (ICO), high computability with financial services ecosystem, faster transactions, and reduced total cost of ownership.
The global FinTech blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 370.3 Million in 2018 to USD 6,228.2 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38566589
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. This region is considered the most advanced with regard to technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of the key industry players of blockchain technology solutions in this region is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the market. All the major financial institutions in this region are moving toward the adoption of the blockchain technology to develop business applications, due to the recognition of the blockchain technology’s potential for safer transactions and low infrastructure cost.
The major FinTech blockchain technology vendors include AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius).
IBM has undertaken partnerships as its major development strategy to create a leading market edge. As a part of its inorganic growth strategy, in October 2017, IBM partnered with Stellar, the blockchain startup company, and KlickEx Group, the payment company, to launch cross-border payment systems using blockchain that lowers the cost of completing global payments for business and consumers. This partnership would assist IBM to further enhance its client portfolio in banking, as well as non-banking financial services areas, and penetrate its presence in the growing FinTech blockchain market.
Microsoft operates in several countries and primarily serves regions including the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). Microsoft has been adopting organic growth as a long-term strategy and consistently introducing multiple solutions and upgrading its product portfolio. In May 2018, the company launched Azure Blockchain Workbench, a set of new tools to build apps easily in minimum time. In July 2017, Microsoft launched its Enterprise Smart Contracts for making Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) more usable for businesses in real-time scenarios. Enterprise smart contracts solutions and Microsoft Azure is a framework that enables users to build the blockchain-based applications platform for running shared business logic, with a cryptographic proof system that integrates with multiple blockchains.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fintech-blockchain-market-38566589.html
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
