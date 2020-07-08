Logic Analyzer Market | Key Market Players
Logic Analyzer Market by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers, PC-Based Logic Analyzers), Channel Count (2-32, 32-80, >80), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Logic Analyzer Market by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers, PC-Based Logic Analyzers), Channel Count (2-32, 32-80, >80), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", The logic analyzer market is projected to be woth USD 387 million by 2024. The increasing demand for testing of power-efficient and high-performance portable electronic devices to avoid distortion of the its output signals, which could affect the performance of the entire systems, and increasing investment by players in electronics R&D to remain competitive in the market are factors driving the growth of the global logic analyzer market.
Logic analyzer market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The logic analyzer market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. This growth is attributed to high investments and expansions by logic analyzer manufacturers in APAC. Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and India, have been taking rapid initiatives to encourage industries to set up manufacturing and R&D facilities in their countries. For instance, the Indian government has started the “Make in India” program to attract huge foreign investment and businesses in the country. The strong presence of leading manufacturers of signal testing and analyzing equipment, such as Advantest Corporation and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, has created significant opportunities for the market players to grow in this region.
Key Market Players
Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Teledyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), ARM Limited (UK), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol Technologies (China), Saleae, Inc (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), NCI Logic Analyzers (US), Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), OWON Technology (China), IKALOGIC (France), Red Pitaya (Europe), and GSAS Micro Systems Pvt Ltd. (India) are leading companies operating in the logic analyzer market.
Keysight Technologies (US) is a spin-off of Agilent Technologies; it is one of the key players in the logic analyzer market and among the leaders in the field of wireless communications. The company has expertise in engineering different types of products and offering various services. It mainly focuses on manufacturing innovative products by carrying out extensive R&D activities to maintain its position in the market. In 2018, the company invested 15.65% of its total revenue in R&D activities.
Keysight develops different types of measurement devices. Its 13 R&D centers work toward bringing innovations in its products, which helps it meet the ever-changing requirements of its customers. For instance, in July 2018, the company launched Infiniium UXR series of oscilloscopes with industry-leading signal integrity. The company has a diversified geographic presence and generates revenue of ~36% from the US, 27% from China and Japan, and 37% from RoW. The R&D facilities and manufacturing sites of the company are located in California and Colorado in the US. It also has these facilities in China, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Spain.
Fortive (US) designs and manufactures test, measurement, and monitoring solutions. R&D, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative facilities of Fortive are located in over 40 countries across North America, APAC, Europe, and Latin America. The company has adopted the strategy of product launches and developments to strengthen its position in the test and measurement equipment market. For instance, its 6 Series MSO unveiled in July 2018 delivers industry-leading vertical resolutions for fast and highly spontaneous operations.
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) develops, produces, and markets a wide range of electronic testing equipment, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, and spectrum analyzers, for various industries, infrastructure operators, and government customers. It has a presence in over 70 countries with strong sales and distribution networks around the globe. The company has the technical expertise and high brand value in the test and measurement equipment and mixed-signal oscilloscope (MSO) ecosystem. It has adopted strategies of product launch and developments, and collaborations to enhance its position in the logic analyzer market. In 2017, Rohde & Schwarz America and DA-Integrated collaborated with an aim to develop an on-wafer RFIC production test system for RF and millimeter-wave devices. In October 2018, Rohde & Schwarz and Spirent announced their collaboration for TC8 Automotive Ethernet testing. In February 2019, Rohde & Schwarz developed 16-bit HD mode standard for its R&S RTE, R&S RTO, and R&S RTP oscilloscopes.
North America to account for largest share of logic analyzer market by 2019
North America is expected to lead the logic analyzer market by 2019. The market in North America is projected to experience increased traction during the forecast period due to the presence of several leading players such as Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), National Instruments (US) in this region. Moreover, it is also a hub for automotive players. Ongoing technological advancements in its automotive and transportation sector are expected to increase the demand for logic analyzers in the region, thereby fueling the growth of the logic analyzer market in North America.
