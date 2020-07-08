Global Western Blotting Market to Record a Robust CAGR of 4.9%
Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecasts
According to the new market research report "Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecasts" published by MarketsandMarkets™
The western blotting market is projected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Research Activities and R&D Spending By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Rising Prevalence of HIV/Aids
- Growing Proteomics Market
- Growing Number of Industry-Academic Research Collaborations
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
- New Product Launches
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
The growth of the overall market can be attributed to the increasing number of research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and growing proteomics market are key factors driving the demand for western blotting instruments and consumables, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and new product launches are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market.
In the coming years, the market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to increasing government interest in biomedical & biotechnology industry in China, government initiatives supported by funding in Japan, growing funding for agriculture research in India, increasing diagnosis and related funding in Australia, and growing prevalence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) in southeast Asia.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease in the U.S., rise in research funding and increasing production of genetically modified crops in the U.S., U.S.-China collaborative program for biomedical research, and HIV vaccine initiative in Canada.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Advansta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the market worldwide.
