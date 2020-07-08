Health Information Exchange Market | Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years
Health Information Exchange Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Type (Pull, Push), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution Type (Portal, Platform Centric), & End Users - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Health Information Exchange Market by Set Up Type (Public, Private), Type (Pull, Push), Implementation Model (Federated, Hybrid), Application (Web Portal, Secure Messaging), Solution Type (Portal, Platform Centric), & End Users - Global Forecast”, published by MarketsandMarkets™
The health information exchange market is projected to reach USD 1,545.0 million by 2020 from USD 990.6 million in 2015, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Federal mandates like Meaningful use, growing patient-centric approach in healthcare delivery, increasing EHR adoption rate, and need to curtail healthcare cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of market.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Strong Government Support and Initiatives
- Increased Measures to Improve Healthcare Quality and Care Coordination Likely to Trigger HIE Adoption
- Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs
Browse 78 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 201 Pages and in-depth TOC
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Health information exchange (HIE) involves the electronic movement of health-related information among organizations according to nationally recognized standards. HIE aims to facilitate the access and retrieval of clinical data to provide safer, timelier, efficient, effective, equitable, patient -centered care.
The health information exchange market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into directed exchange, query-based exchange, and consumer-mediated exchange. The directed exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Directed exchange supports point-to-point transactions and transmits documents to physicians’ EHR; this is contributing to the large share of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249987292
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The health information exchange market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. High growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growing initiatives for Japan’s EHR adoption and ICT fund, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, rapidly growing Indian healthcare industry, implementation of HCIT programs in Australia & New Zealand, and One Singaporean One Health Record - one of the pioneer patient management programs in Singapore.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Key players in Health Information Exchange Market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Relayhealth Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and eClinicalWorks (U.S.) among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market
