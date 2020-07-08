New Part M 2020 Consolidated CAMO Training Package – Review the organisational obligations to ensure compliance
SofemaOnline – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services, now offers the Part M 2020, Part CAMO SMS and Part CAMO training courses as a convenient online package:
Special package price: 179.00 USD
EASA has now commenced a significant transition which will see the demise of Part M Subpart G by September 2021 at the latest. Regulation (EU) 1321/2014 has now been updated with the introduction of Annex Vc (Part CAMO) under regulation (EU) 2019/1383.
The Consolidated CAMO Package consists of the following:
- Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft
- EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations
- EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations
The regular price of the courses when undertaken individually = 276.50 USD
Take them as a package and pay only 179.00 USD
Why choose SofemaOnline as you regulatory training provider?
SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com provides the ideal opportunity to study EASA regulations in your own time online and to print out your certificate on completion of the course and associated examination.
SOL offers an extended set of EASA Compliant e-learning aviation training programs developed in compliance with the latest EASA rules, our online training programs contain modules which are developed and customized by highly qualified aviation technical subject matter experts.
The online platform provides an opportunity to fully engage with understanding the material – in addition through our Linkedin Forum – SofemaOnline user forum.
SOL provides understanding at both the overview level which makes the training both relevant and useful for new and experienced professionals requiring recurrent training or refreshment.
Delegates Feedback:
“I have been using e-learning courses of Sofema for some years, their work helped me to improve my competencies in my airworthiness career. Keep up the good work!”
