Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million | Segmentation & Geographical Analysis | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries
- Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population
- Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine
- Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Browse 132 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131540876
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share
On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.
The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market
By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.
By end user, the hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the bone cement and glue market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131540876
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Major industry players adopted acquisitions and geographical expansions to maintain and improve their position in the bone cement and glue market. Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Heraeus Medical (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), and DJO Global (US) have been identified as the key players in this market.
