Finally, a Real Jukebox That Everybody Can Afford
Sold exclusively by IN THE NEW AGE! The one and the only Rock-On Jukebox!
Perhaps you have always dreamed about owning your very own nostalgic jukebox, such as the former Wurlitzer 1015, or the current and highly sought-after Rock-Ola jukebox? However, let’s face it, with price ranges between $9,000 and up, not everybody can or wants to spend that kind of money on a jukebox. However the good news is, we have come out with an alternative that not only fits most people budget, likewise, it still offers that nostalgic feeling of a Rock-Ola or a Wurlitzer at a fraction of the price!
Let me introduce you to the all-new Rock-On Jukebox
Where to use?
The Rock-On jukebox is perfect for any environment where you would want not only a very cost efficient jukebox, but alternatively, it makes a great edition to any environment where free play music will enhance the environment such as but not limited to; The home, man cave, family cave, staycation, family room, apartment, vacation homes, rental homes, office, daycare, retirement homes, or commercial establishments such as a pub, or restaurant!
Available Functions:
• Vibration-proof CD changer
• CD player supports CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3, and other formats
• Analog AM/FM Radio
• USB/SD player support MP3, WMA, WAV music format playback
• Dynamic TREBLE and BASS adjustments
• Random/repeat/Self play control
• Imported Bluetooth CSR4.0 version, Bluetooth module BQB certification
• LCD display mode
• AUX IN and Line out
• Remote control to Radio/CD.MP3/USB/SD functions
• 7-color changing LED Light System and pause or transfer single LED color
• RED/GREEN/BLUE Alternating LED lights
• Note: Most product functions can be increased or decreased according to customer preference or requirements.
Specifications:
• Model: Rock-On-jukebox
• Manufacturer: I-play
• Coin acceptance no, free play only
• Color: Dark brown wood color
• Material: Material MDF willow bark + plastic chrome silver color (electroplating)
• Power supply mode: AC power supply/DC adapter power supply
• Voltage range: 100-240V 50/60HZ AC (by national standards)
• Maximum power consumption: 60W
• Speaker output: 2 20 watts
• Audio configuration: Optional speakers can be plugged into the back
• Net weight: 41lbs
• Optional base: 20lbs
• Gross weight: 61lbs
• Shipping weight: 80lbs
• Unit dimensions: 22.8"W x 11.9"D x 41.3"T
• Unit dimensions with base: 22.8"W x 11.9"D x 51.3"T
• Crated dimensions:26"W x 15.7"D x 45.1"T
