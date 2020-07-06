Learn how to use the regulation to proactively manage the CAMO Organisation with our upcoming EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations webinars
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations Webinars
Be able to demonstrate Part CAMO Understanding and register at office@sassofia.com
About the webinar session:
EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 2 Days
Dates: 27-28 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 535 EUR
The training is very practical with numerous examples, which are intended to give a workable perspective of how to apply the knowledge that they gain in the workplace and to satisfy the needs of the Accountable Manager responsible for EU Operators, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, Quality Managers and Part 145 maintenance organisations wishing to gain Part CAMO knowledge and awareness.
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAMO in specific the area of the CAMO & ARC.
The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities, and tasks. See the content of the training and register here
EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 2 Days
Dates: 30-31 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 535 EUR
The course is highly participative and provides a full understanding of the various roles and responsibilities required to implement an effective SMS system.
The primary focus of the training is to support the delegate’s need to deliver effective management of safety including the process to measure risk and exposure and the development of mitigation strategies.
The course also recognizes the importance of a “Top-Down” approach to ensure the effective delivery of Each Program is confidential and fully interactive, A basic to working knowledge of SMS principles is an advantage in advance of the training. Read more and sign-up here
*** Note Regarding Pricing***
The webinar price – 535 EUR, includes an mp4 recording of the entire webinar, which delegates could later rewatch on their own time.
Additional Option - Purchase Soft Copy of the material 145 EUR
Low-Cost Option – Attendance to the live training only is provided without access to MP4 or Soft Copy Material at 390 EUR.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For additional information & to book your virtual seat, please contact us at office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
