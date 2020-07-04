Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Walking Assist Devices Market
Walking Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Gait Belts & Lift Vests, Canes, Crutches, Walker, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) - Global Forecast to 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2020 ) The global market is expected to witness growth in the coming years, owing to factors such as the increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to ensure availability of walking assist devices to a huge consumer base, rise in aging population, and increasing incidences of Debilitating Neurological Diseases & Injuries.
Global market is broadly classified on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into gaits belts and lift vests, canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and power scooters.
The wheelchairs segment contributed the largest share of the market in 2014. The geography covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market in North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2014.
Walking Assist Devices Market Stakeholders :
# Companies Manufacturing Walking Assist Devices
# Medical Device Distributors
# Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, and Governing Bodies)
# Health Insurance Providers
# Research and Consulting Firms
# Regulatory Authorities
This report on the global market is analyzed and segmented on the basis of product, and region. It analyzes the competitive developments, such as alliance, joint venture, and merger & acquisition of the global market. This market is also analyzed with an explicit focus on the high-growth applications and fastest-growing market segments.
# Europe is the fastest growing region in global market in 2014 due to increase in technological advancements in the healthcare sector and development of new products that are equipped with gadgets.
# North America accounted for the largest share in the global walking assist devices market in 2014. The walking assist devices market in the North American region is mostly driven by factors, such as presence of supportive government policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population base.
The major players operating in this market are:
vacare Corporation, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Ottobock, Ossenberg GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, and Karma Healthcare Ltd., among others.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
