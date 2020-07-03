Own Possibly the Rarest Rock-Ola Jukebox in The World!
See the Rock-Ola all original Regis 200 Vinyl-45 Jukebox Available for Purchase!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
We at IN THE NEW AGE are a Rock-Ola jukebox authorized dealer. Additionally, it has been said, we are their most successful online dealers. And from this, Rock-Ola has asked us to place on the market a 1 of a kind vintage jukeboxes that was manufactured in 1961. Please read the following information.
THE 1961 ROCK OLA REGIS 200 SELECTION JUKEBOX (Only 1 in the world!)
Attention!
This is an original 1961 Rock-Ola REGIS 200 jukebox!
It has been totally reconditioned using new parts and components where needed and reconditioned by Rock-Ola, the one and only original manufacturer of this jukebox.
There is currently only 1 of these available! Once it is sold, there are NO MORE LEFT!
We are authorized to SELL THIS!
By purchasing this fascinating jukebox, you are not only purchasing an original FULLY refurbished vintage Rock-Ola jukebox, you are also purchasing a part of the 1960’s jukebox and music history and you will be INVESTING in a jukebox that should EASILY appreciate in value over time!
This is one of the most sought-after jukeboxes ever made by Rock-Ola. Classic mid-century design and a truly authentic tube amplifier sound, it plays 100 x 45rpm vinyl records. It has been fully refurbished and has had a full “nut and bolt” restoration. Rock-Ola’s engineers have completely taken the whole machine apart, the last time it was in pieces it was in our former factory in Chicago! Coincidentally, IN THE NEW AGE is located.
The wooden cabinet has been stripped back to the bare wood, filled repaired and repainted. The metalwork has been polished and re-chromed, we used the same company that does our chroming in California. The mechanism has been completely stripped and refurbished. Importantly the amplifier has been set up and perfectly paired to the original speaker system, it rocks! It is sold in a grade A1 condition.
She is just about as good as we can get her, we know a thing or two about Jukeboxes, we have been making them over 90 years!
SPECIFICATION
• Model Regis 1495
• Made in California, USA
• 200 x 45rpm vinyl record selections
• Reverb Sound Amp 1964: 3x 6CG7, 1x 6BM8/ECL82
• Power Supply 35240-A
• Speaker - Bass: Jensen 35391 12" 16 Ohm
• Cartridge - Astatic-15D with needle Astatic N-43 resp
• Key - F-592
• Size 76 x 153 x 70 cm / 29.875 x 59.875x 27.5"
• Weight 142 kg / 313 lbs
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
inthenewage.com
We at IN THE NEW AGE are a Rock-Ola jukebox authorized dealer. Additionally, it has been said, we are their most successful online dealers. And from this, Rock-Ola has asked us to place on the market a 1 of a kind vintage jukeboxes that was manufactured in 1961. Please read the following information.
THE 1961 ROCK OLA REGIS 200 SELECTION JUKEBOX (Only 1 in the world!)
Attention!
This is an original 1961 Rock-Ola REGIS 200 jukebox!
It has been totally reconditioned using new parts and components where needed and reconditioned by Rock-Ola, the one and only original manufacturer of this jukebox.
There is currently only 1 of these available! Once it is sold, there are NO MORE LEFT!
We are authorized to SELL THIS!
By purchasing this fascinating jukebox, you are not only purchasing an original FULLY refurbished vintage Rock-Ola jukebox, you are also purchasing a part of the 1960’s jukebox and music history and you will be INVESTING in a jukebox that should EASILY appreciate in value over time!
This is one of the most sought-after jukeboxes ever made by Rock-Ola. Classic mid-century design and a truly authentic tube amplifier sound, it plays 100 x 45rpm vinyl records. It has been fully refurbished and has had a full “nut and bolt” restoration. Rock-Ola’s engineers have completely taken the whole machine apart, the last time it was in pieces it was in our former factory in Chicago! Coincidentally, IN THE NEW AGE is located.
The wooden cabinet has been stripped back to the bare wood, filled repaired and repainted. The metalwork has been polished and re-chromed, we used the same company that does our chroming in California. The mechanism has been completely stripped and refurbished. Importantly the amplifier has been set up and perfectly paired to the original speaker system, it rocks! It is sold in a grade A1 condition.
She is just about as good as we can get her, we know a thing or two about Jukeboxes, we have been making them over 90 years!
SPECIFICATION
• Model Regis 1495
• Made in California, USA
• 200 x 45rpm vinyl record selections
• Reverb Sound Amp 1964: 3x 6CG7, 1x 6BM8/ECL82
• Power Supply 35240-A
• Speaker - Bass: Jensen 35391 12" 16 Ohm
• Cartridge - Astatic-15D with needle Astatic N-43 resp
• Key - F-592
• Size 76 x 153 x 70 cm / 29.875 x 59.875x 27.5"
• Weight 142 kg / 313 lbs
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.