EASA Certified European Operators CAMO’s – Face Major Changes
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced that Part M Subpart G will no longer be valid from 24 September 2021
To retain approval to manage the Airworthiness of Large Aircraft and Aircraft operated by "Air Carriers" (AC) will require a transition to EASA Part CAMO together with all associated obligations.
How to Optimize? (Do not get caught in the “Training Trap”)
- Partner Now with Sofema Aviation Services(SAS) & SofemaOnline(SOL)
- Timely preparation and training will allow you to develop a co-ordinated training plan
- Strategic Planning can reduce your expenditure and enable you to manage changes in the optimum way for your organisation
(Note Sofema Clients have reduced their training bill by 50% with Strategic Planning)
What is Changing?
With the removal of EASA Part M Subpart G, Transition to EASA Part CAMO has become mandatory with the need to implement a Management System which contains both a Compliance Management System as well as a Safety Management System (SMS). A feature of the SMS is the need to develop an Internal Reporting System.
HF & SMS Training both Initial & Recurrent Required for all “Active” CAMO Staff
Mandatory Training will be required for all relevant staff to receive Safety & Human Factors Initial Training by 24th September 2021.
Note – Act Now to Secure Your Training Discounts
Effective 24 March 2020 EASA has with the introduction of Part-CAMO has created a requirement for Initial and Recurrent – Integrated Safety & Human Factors Training.
By September 2021 all European CAMO Organisations should transition to Part-CAMO and will need to demonstrate mandatory compliance with Safety & Human Factor Training In Accordance with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
This Course satisfied the initial training obligations related to Safety Management Systems within a CAMO environment with due consideration to Human Factors.
Investigation Skills Training is required for nominated SMS Investigator
Initial Training compliant with AMC1 CAMO.A.202 Internal safety reporting scheme ED Decision 2020/002/R which requires ” Initial and recurrent training for staff involved in internal investigations.”
The scope of internal investigations should extend beyond the scope of the occurrences required to be reported to the competent authority in accordance with point CAMO.A.160, to include the reports referred to in CAMO.A.202(b).
What Can Sofema Aviation Services and SofemaOnline offer to support Industry?
The following regulatory training courses are currently (or very soon will be) available as Classroom, Webinar or Online Training Courses to support your transition to EASA Part CAMO:
- Part CAMO
- SMS For Part CAMO
- Part M 2020
- SMS & HF for CAMO Staff
- Practical Investigation Skills for Part CAMO Safety & Quality Practitioners
- Root Cause Analysis for Quality Assurance & Safety Practitioners
- Safety Occurrence & Reporting
Next Steps
Please visit the websites or email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com to understand how Sofema can best support your objectives
