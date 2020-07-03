Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% | Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2020 ) [204 Pages Report] The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 26.75 Billion.
actors such as growth in aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries are the primary growth drivers for the implantable and life-sustaining devices market.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases
- Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Investments and Funds to Develop Technologically Advanced Products
- Expanded Applications of Neurostimulators
- Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Ent Procedures in Developed Countries
Browse 151 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 204 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102063992
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices.
The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the global active implantable medical devices market. However, the implantable hearing devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. The growth of the implantable hearing devices is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss across the globe and growing ENT procedures due to favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102063992
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America commanded a major share of the global implantable and life-sustaining devices market. North America’s largest share is primarily attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Some of the prominent players in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in the implantable hearing devices market.
