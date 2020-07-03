Practical Investigation Skills For Part CAMO training is now available for booking at SAS
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to announce the availability of a new Part CAMO training developed to comply with the requirement for training of CAMO personnel who are required to perform internal investigations. This course is an Initial Training co
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2020 ) Practical Investigation Skills For Part CAMO Safety and Quality Practitioners Initial Training – 2 Days
Request In-company, Webinar or Classroom delivery at office@sassofia.com
Soon to be available as an online course
What does it include?
The training aims to equip the delegate with the ability to perform all steps necessary to conduct appropriate investigations and analysis and will be equipped to apply those skills in a practical way and propose mitigation within their organisation. Moreover, to re-enforce a comprehensive understanding of the requirements obtaining the required information necessary to effectively analyse the elements of the exposure and more.
Content:
Day 1
- Developing an Acceptable level of Safety Performance – Defining Minimum Safety Objectives
- Investigation and Analysis Considering Risk and Exposure – When to Perform Investigations
- How to Implement, Develop and Optimise our Internal Reporting Mechanisms
- How to Maximise the Effect of Confidential Reporting – How Beneficial is Confidential Reporting?
- Considering Investigator Competence
- What level of Investigation is Appropriate – Measuring Exposure and Return on Investment?
- Considering the Information Available to the SMS
- Discussion Regarding The Aims and Benefits of Information Collection
- How to Effectively Manage Information – How to Filter & Process?
- Validity of Information – How long is Information Effective
- Preparation before the Interview
- Interview Techniques for Best Results
- Knowledge test – Qualifying the Witness
- Witness Testimony
Day 2 content is visible here
Why Should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 12 years of operational experience. Since we started we have provided training services to approx 25,000 delegates and we have grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is that we are professional and we listen to our customers. Please visit our download area as an example of how we engage with our customers. The second is not only the fact that our prices are far more cost-effective than our competitors it is that our discount program leaves all the others way behind – please do not take our word for it, check it out – SAS Discount Program
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services’ Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For requests & further details, please contact office@sassofia.com
Request In-company, Webinar or Classroom delivery at office@sassofia.com
Soon to be available as an online course
What does it include?
The training aims to equip the delegate with the ability to perform all steps necessary to conduct appropriate investigations and analysis and will be equipped to apply those skills in a practical way and propose mitigation within their organisation. Moreover, to re-enforce a comprehensive understanding of the requirements obtaining the required information necessary to effectively analyse the elements of the exposure and more.
Content:
Day 1
- Developing an Acceptable level of Safety Performance – Defining Minimum Safety Objectives
- Investigation and Analysis Considering Risk and Exposure – When to Perform Investigations
- How to Implement, Develop and Optimise our Internal Reporting Mechanisms
- How to Maximise the Effect of Confidential Reporting – How Beneficial is Confidential Reporting?
- Considering Investigator Competence
- What level of Investigation is Appropriate – Measuring Exposure and Return on Investment?
- Considering the Information Available to the SMS
- Discussion Regarding The Aims and Benefits of Information Collection
- How to Effectively Manage Information – How to Filter & Process?
- Validity of Information – How long is Information Effective
- Preparation before the Interview
- Interview Techniques for Best Results
- Knowledge test – Qualifying the Witness
- Witness Testimony
Day 2 content is visible here
Why Should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 12 years of operational experience. Since we started we have provided training services to approx 25,000 delegates and we have grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is that we are professional and we listen to our customers. Please visit our download area as an example of how we engage with our customers. The second is not only the fact that our prices are far more cost-effective than our competitors it is that our discount program leaves all the others way behind – please do not take our word for it, check it out – SAS Discount Program
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services’ Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For requests & further details, please contact office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.