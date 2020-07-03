Intraoperative radiation therapy market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2024, Data Breakdown by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) – Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2020 ) The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.
What the intraoperative radiation therapy market Looks Like?
The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the intraoperative radiation therapy market during the forecast period
Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.
On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into IORT products and services. In 2019, the products segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The larger share of this segment can be attributed to their growing availability; development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators, treatment planning, and growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment.
What Drives the intraoperative radiation therapy?
The growth of the global market for intraoperative radiation therapy market is primarily influenced by the following factors:
1. Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer
2. Technological Advancements
3. Advantages of IORT Over EBRT
Geographical growth scenario of intraoperative radiation therapy market :
The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require the maintenance of substantial chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities or contracting external service providers.
Leading market players and strategies adopted
# The prominent players in the intraoperative radiation therapy market include Brooks Automation (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (US), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US), and Tecan (Switzerland) Evotec (Germany), Wuxi AppTec (China), Icagen (US), TCG Lifescience (India), and Frontier Scientific (US)
# ZEISS is among the pioneer companies that combines surgery with radiotherapy to develop and introduce intraoperative radiation therapy to the cancer treatment field. The flagship product of the company- INTRABEAM is one of the most widely used IORT products across the globe.
