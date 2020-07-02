Lavender Moon Publishing Announces the Release of Cost of Freedom, New Fiction by Katherine Zartman
Cost of Freedom: A love story between a maimed veteran and the dedicated nurse he falls for…
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Author Katherine Zartman has a special place in her heart for veterans. As a Vietnam veteran herself, along with her brother and father, she’s seen firsthand the suffering that war demands of its combatants. Her latest novel, Cost of Freedom, is set in a VA hospital, blending romance with the very real trauma that haunts our veterans.
In Cost of Freedom, readers will walk through the dark halls of a VA hospital—one filled with damaged men and one woman who brings light to their traumatic days and nightmare-filled nights. Arlene, an experienced, compassionate nurse, touches the lives of all she cares for. John, an armless vet, is in love with Arlene but is unable to fulfill his dreams. Lars, another maimed vet, is a damaged Viking, fragile, sensitive and falling in love with this sexual woman who knows his most intimate thoughts and body. But this unusual couple will have to learn to navigate the new challenges their relationship entails. Cost of Freedom takes the reader into a world of warriors stalled on distant battlefields and the woman who offers them love, understanding and empathy.
“I wrote this book with a passion born of years of listening to veterans and with a desire to stop the bullets our words can produce,” says Zartman. “As a veteran and an author who is well acquainted with the problems veterans face, I hope my words will help readers gain a deeper understanding of the pain and trauma involved as vets transition back to civilian life.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress.com/CostofFreedom.
At 140 pages, Cost of Freedom is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-23052-8 Format: 4 x 7 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Romance
About the Author: Katherine Zartman is the daughter of a WWII colonel, a Vietnam era veteran, mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one. She is also the author of Lavender Moon and has three other books in progress, including the sequel to Cost of Freedom (Cost of Freedom: Book Two) and two psychological thrillers, The Alpha and The Hybrid, both due in summer of 2020.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
In Cost of Freedom, readers will walk through the dark halls of a VA hospital—one filled with damaged men and one woman who brings light to their traumatic days and nightmare-filled nights. Arlene, an experienced, compassionate nurse, touches the lives of all she cares for. John, an armless vet, is in love with Arlene but is unable to fulfill his dreams. Lars, another maimed vet, is a damaged Viking, fragile, sensitive and falling in love with this sexual woman who knows his most intimate thoughts and body. But this unusual couple will have to learn to navigate the new challenges their relationship entails. Cost of Freedom takes the reader into a world of warriors stalled on distant battlefields and the woman who offers them love, understanding and empathy.
“I wrote this book with a passion born of years of listening to veterans and with a desire to stop the bullets our words can produce,” says Zartman. “As a veteran and an author who is well acquainted with the problems veterans face, I hope my words will help readers gain a deeper understanding of the pain and trauma involved as vets transition back to civilian life.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress.com/CostofFreedom.
At 140 pages, Cost of Freedom is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-23052-8 Format: 4 x 7 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Romance
About the Author: Katherine Zartman is the daughter of a WWII colonel, a Vietnam era veteran, mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one. She is also the author of Lavender Moon and has three other books in progress, including the sequel to Cost of Freedom (Cost of Freedom: Book Two) and two psychological thrillers, The Alpha and The Hybrid, both due in summer of 2020.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.