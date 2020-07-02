Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction—GOT KNEE PAIN? Where Is Your Tibia? by Dr. William Ruch
Knee dysfunction is a prevalent problem that especially affects the older population. Highly respected chiropractor offers new guide that points sufferers toward proper realignment to improve mobility, increase independence and reduce pain—without drugs!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Dr. William Ruch’s new guide, GOT KNEE PAIN?? Where Is Your Tibia? Dr. Ruch published the book in response to the number of patients he sees who suffer from knee pain and improper alignment of the tibia and femur.
Dr. William Ruch has made it his mission to teach the chiropractic community the importance of understanding human anatomy, and why it is possible to achieve the patient’s desired results without unnecessary procedures, stress, anxiety and pain. His new book targets knee pain in particular.
“In my clinical experience I find that in the majority of patients I encounter who complain of knee pain, the tibia is not properly aligned with the femur,” he explains. “Most of these patients demonstrate a range of motion that is within normal limits, giving the impression that there is nothing really wrong with the knee itself. And many physicians and chiropractors have their patients focus on muscle strengthening, activity and stretching. However, exercise on displaced joints only leads to more irritation and inflammation, muscle-guarding and pain, which can result in arthritis.”
Osteoarthritis of the knee is caused by a chronically subluxated or displaced tibia and is often treated with drugs. But there is no pharmacological remedy for the displaced tibia, and there is no exercise that will put the tibia back in place. In fact, some exercises and stretches can make the displacement of the tibia even worse.
Got Knee Pain? will help those who have knee pain from a displaced tibia and have not been able to find relief from traditional sources. It also shows people how to identify a displacement and treat it themselves, ultimately improving mobility, reducing pain and offering long-sought-after relief!
For more information, visit the author’s websites at https://www.northoaklandchiro.com/ or outskirtspress/GotKneePain.
At 40 pages, Got Knee Pain? is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2414-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Self-Help / Health
About the Author: Dr. William J. Ruch has been in private practice at North Oakland Chiropractic Clinic in Oakland, California, since 1988. He received his BS in Biology from the University of San Francisco in 1975, and graduated Cum Laude from Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, California, in 1986. In 1987, he returned to his alma mater as adjunct faculty, where he has been teaching to this day. Dr. Ruch authored numerous scientific articles in chiropractic journals on spinal and pelvic pathophysiology, including cadaver dissection study and radiograph photography. He has also written chapters on the autonomic neuroanatomy of the vertebral subluxation/misalignment complex, and published several cadaver specimens, radiology and photographs in other textbooks. Through the Life Chiropractic College West, he published the 2nd edition textbook Atlas of Common Subluxation of the Human Spine and Pelvis and a textbook on adjusting called Advanced Adjusting Techniques, which contains the pelvic protocols included in this book. Currently, Dr. Ruch is also conducting seminars for post-graduate education and relicensing.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
