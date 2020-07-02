Outskirts Press Is Pleased to Announce the Release of The Uninformed Voter by Robert Levine
New Non-Fiction Highlights the Peril to Our Democracy Posed by Uninformed Voters and Suggests Practical, Real-World Solutions
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) In The Uninformed Voter, Robert Levine draws a straight line between the fact that voters are increasingly uninformed about the candidates, their positions and how government works. And voters lacking information tend to elect officials who are venal, incompetent or unresponsive. Levine also offers solutions that are eminently reasonable.
First, some scary statistics. In a poll of college graduates, only 20 percent could name both of their state’s senators and two-thirds could not name a Supreme Court justice. Another poll showed the general population believed that 25 percent of the federal budget went for foreign aid when it was less than 1 percent. Yet another poll revealed that two-thirds of the population could not name the three branches of the federal government, and only 19 percent of Americans could define one power of the First Amendment.
The Uninformed Voter should be of interest to anyone who follows politics, history or government, as it presents some new and unique ideas regarding the political process. Past surveys and polls demonstrate how most voters have scant information regarding candidates for office and important issues prior to voting. Their choices are often based on tribal proclivities, and they vote against their own interests, needs and concerns. The book urges citizens to learn about the candidates for office and their stances, as well as how the government functions—before voting.
Robert Levine provides examples of governmental and political corruption, inefficiency and partisanship in the United States and other democracies related to citizens’ dearth of information. He also discusses the reasons why voters are uninformed and offers suggestions by various political scientists and philosophers about how to motivate more citizens to gain relevant knowledge before voting—issues more relevant now than ever.
For more information, visit the author’s websites at https://www.outskirtspress.com/theuninformedvoter or www.robertlevinebooks.com.
At 388 pages, The Uninformed Voter is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2446-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $21.95 iPad: $9.99
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2587-0 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $34.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Political Science
About the Author: A history major at Columbia, a Vietnam veteran and a lifelong political junkie, Robert Levine has long been troubled by the illogical problems of democracy. Among his five previous published books are Resurrecting Democracy, about the need for a centrist third party, and Shock Therapy for the American Health Care System, about a Medicare system independent of government. Levine was Chief of Neurology at Norwalk Hospital and an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale University.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
