Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Nonfiction: PAIN: Why Do We Continue to Suffer? The Culture and Science of Pain by Dr. Connie R. Faltynek
Pain is the number one reason people visit their physicians. So why does unrelieved pain continue to be a major problem despite modern medical advances?
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Before retiring, Dr. Connie R. Faltynek served as Senior Director of Neuroscience and Pain Research at Abbott Laboratories, where she directed research to discover novel, non-opioid medications for pain relief. Her new book, PAIN: Why Do We Continue to Suffer? The Culture and Science of Pain, has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
PAIN: Why Do We Continue to Suffer? explores the scientific reasons behind the ongoing problem of unrelieved pain. But it’s not just a medical problem. Due to the complexity and subjective nature of pain, various cultures and religions throughout history have taught that relief of pain is not important and in some cases should not even be attempted. These views and biases continue to impact current attitudes about pain and pain relief.
Any discussion about pain today must include the topic of opioid abuse, although when used appropriately, opioids are often the most effective method to relieve severe pain. One chapter of Faltynek’s book attempts to provides a balanced assessment of the risks and benefits of prescription opioids, in the context of other current medications and alternative methods for pain relief. Later chapters discuss recent research toward discovering safer and more effective ways to relieve pain—offering the reader hope that there will be less suffering in the future.
For more information, visit the author’s website at https://outskirtspress/pain.
At 260 pages, PAIN is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1888-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2013-4 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $34.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Health and Wellness
About the Author: Connie R. Faltynek obtained her PhD in biochemistry from Albany Medical College of Union University, Albany, NY. Following post-doctoral training, she worked at the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, MD, and then entered the pharmaceutical industry as a research scientist. Over her career, she published more than 100 scientific articles.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
