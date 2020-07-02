Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Short Story Collection: Fun Book Collection V1 by Robert Alcock
It’s time to make reading fun again!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Fun Book Collection V1 by Robert Alcock, a whimsical collection of short stories for readers of all ages!
Short stories of kindness, gratitude and good moral character abound in this family-friendly collection, where, with some effort, dreams can come true!
Fun Book is a variety pack of fun fairy tales in which determination leads to success, good things happen to good people, kindness repays kindness with interest, and miracles happen to people with humility and good character.
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/RobertAlcock.
At 48 pages, Fun Book Collection VI is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-0595-7 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 standard color paperback Retail: $12.95
eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Fairy Tales, Folk Tales, Legends & Mythology
About the Author: Robert Alcock completed two courses of progressive writing at the Institute of Children’s Literature and enjoys writing for children and teens, He live in New York with his wife and son. When he’s not working in construction, Robert is a fan of nature, poetry, folk tales, fairy tales, medieval times and science fiction.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
