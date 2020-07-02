Announcing the Release of New Nonfiction—Corps Values: A Lifetime of Leadership Lessons Learned as a Texas Aggie Cadet—Written by Mark W. Smits and Published by Outskirts Press
What values contribute to building success? Leaders in successful teams and organizations consistently leverage simple but critical core values—values that author Mark W. Smits learned at Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Corps Values: A Lifetime of Leadership Lessons Learned as a Texas Aggie Cadet—by Mark W. Smits. The new non-fiction book explores why effective leaders consistently develop and use Corps Values to inspire peers and build teams.
After 35 years of leadership experience in corporate America, Mark W. Smits realized that many of the skills and characteristics that contributed to his success were lessons he learned while he was a cadet at Texas A&M University. He shares amusing memories from his cadet life to illustrate the leadership lessons he learned that had a significant positive impact on his career—lessons that will help any leader to perform at a higher level while directing his or her team toward greater levels of success.
“I built a successful career in corporate America that led me to several key executive roles,” Mark explains. “Late in my career, I began to piece together the origins of these values. Most successful leaders build and leverage these values as they progress in their career. Oftentimes these lessons come with setbacks. My buddies in the Corps were exposed to all of the lessons in four short years. Corps Values can compress your learning curve and build your leadership value library without exposing you to some of the consequences that come with new knowledge.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/CorpsValues.
At 82 pages, Corps Values is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2631-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $15.95
Genre: BUSINESS & ECONOMICS / Leadership
About the Author: Mark W. Smits led successful groups as the commander of Company L-1 in the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets, a platoon leader in the US Army, and various positions within corporate America, including executive leadership positions in four different companies. Mark has been married over 40 years and has four children and eight grandchildren. He now spends his time developing a second career as a grape grower and a vintner.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
