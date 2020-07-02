Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Nonfiction: Raising a Teenage Daughter as a Single Dad: The Roller Coaster Ride With My Self-Obsessed, Moody and Defiant Daughter by Brian Edwards
New book offers candid insight on raising teenagers, written by a single father raising a teenage girl.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new non-fiction: Raising a Teenage Daughter as a Single Dad: The Roller Coaster Ride With My Self-Obsessed, Moody and Defiant Daughter by Brian Edwards. With an honest, at times humorous approach, Edwards addresses the realities of being the single father of a teenage girl and offers common-sense advice on everything from discipline, chores, moodiness, and dating.
Brian Edwards was a typical guy living the independent, carefree life, working nine to five during the week and relaxing on weekends. Suddenly, all that changed. He got married, and a cute prepackaged three-year-old girl entered his life. For whatever reason, she thought the world of him. Her innocent admiration was something he cherished, and it woke something in him. Without even realizing it, he found himself trying to be worthy of that admiration and avoid disappointing her at all costs.
Parenting came slowly to Brian, and there were times when his patience was tested and disappointments were inevitable. Through it all, he and his daughter developed a bond that grew over the years. Brian learned many lessons along the way, all of which were put to the test a few years later when the marriage ended and he was unceremoniously thrust into the role of a single dad.
Interestingly enough, his experiences are universal and apply to parents and teenagers of both genders. Raising a Teenage Girl as a Single Dad captures both perspectives, parent and child, with the hope of bringing about a common understanding. His narration is honest yet light and makes an enjoyable read that will resonate with others who find themselves in similar circumstances.
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/raisingateenagedaughterasasingledad.
At 172 pages, Raising a Teenage Daughter as a Single Dad is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1718-9 Format: 4 x 7 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FAMILY & RELATIONSHIPS / Parenting / Fatherhood
About the Author: Brian Edwards lives in Columbia, Maryland.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
