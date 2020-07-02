Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Literary Fiction—Parallels That Cross by Gary Graham
Introducing Parallels That Cross—a 2019 William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition Semifinalist. This genre-bending new novel blends literary, thriller, romance and adventure fiction.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) In Parallels That Cross, new literary fiction by Gary Graham, the stories of scientists Mica and Clay are told simultaneously in side-by-side chapters, giving the main characters equal and parallel page time. Set in the elfin forests and puna grasslands in Peru, along with quirky campus fun at several universities, this novel is rich with humor, imagery, philosophy, poetry and science—all wrapped up in a creative storytelling format. Parallels That Cross has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
This unconventional romance/adventure literary novel presents the parallel lives of Mica Van Hawken-Slade, an archeologist, and Clay Fuller, an ornithologist—characters who are independently and simultaneously resolving their sex-based relationship anxieties while searching in 1982 for extraordinary treasures hidden deep in the Peruvian wilderness. Mica is seeking an ancient city she theorizes was founded by women led by a princess daughter of Peru’s last reigning Inca ruler. Clay, working on his doctoral research on another side of the same mountain, is testing his new biodiversity model that predicts discovery of new avian species. Mica suffers from a lifelong self-doubt that she will turn out like her lesbian mother, while Clay is tormented by his own nightmare that he has become his philandering dad.
Packed with mesmerizing stories, breathtaking adventures into beautiful settings, complex intimacy and user-friendly science, Parallels That Cross narrates the fascinating parallel lives of Mica and Clay as they face unimaginable personal and professional challenges. They will face terrorists, waterfalls, catastrophes and psychiatrists—and ultimately, they must confront whether their lives are controlled by destiny or free will.
Parallels That Cross launches us into the worlds of ancient cultures, never-before-seen wildlife, parental and sex-based relationship anxieties and the fundamentals of love. The novel will be especially appealing to fans of Barbara Kingsolver, adventure and armchair travelers, and nature and archaeology enthusiasts.
A portion of the profits will be dedicated to protecting cloud and elfin forests in northern Peru, inspiration for much of the stunning imagery in the novel.
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/ParallelsThatCross.
At 3012 pages, Parallels That Cross is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the literary fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1917-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Literary
About the Author: Gary Graham conducted research in Peru for his PhD, has worked in executive positions for conservation organizations and has published numerous scientific and popular articles plus two nonfiction books. He grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Massachusetts with his wife, an archaeologist.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
