Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New YA Fiction—The Shadow Angel: Genesis by Robert Canter
Monsters are real. Though most of the world lives in a state of blissful ignorance, there are things that go bump in the night, and the only thing that stands between mankind and the monsters that plague the earth is The Shadow Angel.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Robert Canter introduces a new breed of monster-hunting superhero in his newly published young adult novel, The Shadow Angel: Genesis. This action-packed adventure has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Daniel Adrian Angeleschu is The Shadow Angel, whose soul is locked in perpetual servitude. He has served as the Vatican’s greatest monster hunter for the past 500 years, and now his mission brings him to South Bend, Indiana, in an assignment he’ll never forget…
Beneath the strong religious themes of this novel lies a dark, gritty and violent superhero story. At the same time, The Shadow Angel is a story about faith, overcoming weakness, revenge, justice, forgiveness, hope and finding love.
“I have conducted extensive research to make sure that the monsters featured in this story are true to their real-world lore,” author Robert Canter explains. “Real vampires don’t sparkle! And unlike those pretenders, not only can the Shadow Angel sprout wings and fly, but he’s equipped with all manner of swords, guns and bombs for when his superhuman powers just don’t cut it.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/TheShadowAngel.
At 228 pages, The Shadow Angel is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the young adult fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2798-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Action & Adventure / General
About the Author: Robert Chad Canter is passionate about two things: writing fictional stories and ensuring the survival of true Christian values.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
