Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Where the Light Shines Through: A Memoir in Poetry, by Kelly Inviere
Unique new poetry collection portrays the human condition in a way that is relatable, while showing that there is joy in sorrow and sorrow in joy. Like light and darkness, one cannot exist without the other.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) In Where the Light Shines Through, Kelly Inviere takes a new approach to telling her story by delivering a memoir in poetry form. Her story of resilience, rebirth and the path to self-discovery has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
“This is my story
So turn the page
If you dare
If you care to know
Who’s really there…”
Kelly Inviere invites the reader to join her as she explores the topics of life that unite us, from the grief of loss to the hope found in love. She shares how the pain life throws our way and the hardships that break us down can allow for unimaginable growth, and in the process of healing, the truest strength of vulnerability can be found.
In Where the Light Shines Through, Inviere paints a picture through poetry of the aspects of life the outside world rarely sees. She confronts her familial dysfunction, her painful relationship with her mother, the loss of her beloved father and her struggles to feel worthy of a healthy, loving relationship. But she chooses to rise from the ashes of her past and be the light that she was seeking. She chooses love over fear, pieces herself back together, and finds beauty in what many would see as brokenness. Loss and love are simply two sides of the same coin, and there is often a lesson of strength found in tragedy.
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress.com/WhereTheLightShinesThrough.
At 204 pages, Where the Light Shines Through: A Memoir in Poetry is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2533-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $8.99
Genre: POETRY / General
About the Author: Kelly Inviere is a poet, author and artist living in the greater Washington, D.C. area with her wife and two cats. Having experienced life's highest highs and lowest lows, Kelly wanted to use her creativity as an outlet to find healing and catharsis—sharing her story with the world in hopes of offering the same to her readers.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
