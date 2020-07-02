Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: SECRET PRINCE OF MANHATTAN: The Journey Begins – Book I by Dottie Minton
New novel offers inspirational storyline—with romance, tragedy, secrets, and self-discovery.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Dottie Minton’s new novel, Secret Prince of Manhattan, is set in Manhattan and follows a junior business executive who struggles to overcome the loss of a loved one and move forward with his life as family secrets are revealed. The book is the first of a series and has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
An unusual warming trend brings an early spring to New York City in 1988, causing nature to awaken, with trees and plants already beginning to bloom. This unique weather also awakens a junior business executive who is recovering from a tragic loss. Brent’s mother died tragically from a rare form of liver cancer, a year after he graduated from business college. Brent has withdrawn from society and begins to work long hours, advancing his career but with no future goals for his personal life.
But something amazing happens in the spring of 1988, Brent meets an odd older man of the streets who listens to Brent and guides him to appreciate others and go on with his life. Other characters also inspire Brent to move forward, to allow his heart to mend and to seek out the missing puzzle pieces of his heritage. With a new perspective, Brent must journey back in time—the 1970s through the 1980s—when America had to unite to overcome a cultural and environmental crisis. Brent will also have to face his loss and grief and search for keys to his family secrets before his new quest can begin: to find the love of his life.
In her early sixties, author Dottie Minton was in an auto accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury and other bodily injuries. Eventually she found herself facing major surgeries alone after losing touch with loved ones. To lift her spirits before going into the hospital, she wrote a funny story, but something stopped her and she felt the presence of a higher power. She picked up a pencil, and words began coming so fast, she could not keep up. “With tears flowing, I spoke the words of this book into my phone app and realized I had a purpose—my life was not over yet. God had a plan for me and this uplifting book,” she shares. “It gave me courage during this painful time in my life.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/secretprinceofmanhattan.
At 316 pages, Secret Prince of Manhattan is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1337-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $20.95 eBook: $14.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1834-6 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $35.95
Genre: FICTION / Romance / Suspense
About the Author: Dottie Minton was born and raised in Florida. Her mother raised seven children after divorcing an abusive husband. Growing up, Dottie struggled and wanted a better life. She married at age 16, then left high school. But after several years the marriage did not work out, so she raised her son while working full time and attending college part time. Alone she chartered the high tides of life, and after her son finished school and left home, she went back to college and graduated with a marketing degree. Secret Prince of Manhattan is her debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
An unusual warming trend brings an early spring to New York City in 1988, causing nature to awaken, with trees and plants already beginning to bloom. This unique weather also awakens a junior business executive who is recovering from a tragic loss. Brent’s mother died tragically from a rare form of liver cancer, a year after he graduated from business college. Brent has withdrawn from society and begins to work long hours, advancing his career but with no future goals for his personal life.
But something amazing happens in the spring of 1988, Brent meets an odd older man of the streets who listens to Brent and guides him to appreciate others and go on with his life. Other characters also inspire Brent to move forward, to allow his heart to mend and to seek out the missing puzzle pieces of his heritage. With a new perspective, Brent must journey back in time—the 1970s through the 1980s—when America had to unite to overcome a cultural and environmental crisis. Brent will also have to face his loss and grief and search for keys to his family secrets before his new quest can begin: to find the love of his life.
In her early sixties, author Dottie Minton was in an auto accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury and other bodily injuries. Eventually she found herself facing major surgeries alone after losing touch with loved ones. To lift her spirits before going into the hospital, she wrote a funny story, but something stopped her and she felt the presence of a higher power. She picked up a pencil, and words began coming so fast, she could not keep up. “With tears flowing, I spoke the words of this book into my phone app and realized I had a purpose—my life was not over yet. God had a plan for me and this uplifting book,” she shares. “It gave me courage during this painful time in my life.”
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress/secretprinceofmanhattan.
At 316 pages, Secret Prince of Manhattan is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1337-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $20.95 eBook: $14.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1834-6 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $35.95
Genre: FICTION / Romance / Suspense
About the Author: Dottie Minton was born and raised in Florida. Her mother raised seven children after divorcing an abusive husband. Growing up, Dottie struggled and wanted a better life. She married at age 16, then left high school. But after several years the marriage did not work out, so she raised her son while working full time and attending college part time. Alone she chartered the high tides of life, and after her son finished school and left home, she went back to college and graduated with a marketing degree. Secret Prince of Manhattan is her debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.