The Pizza Diaries—new book takes an unvarnished look at what happened to America.
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Nonfiction by Greg Farnum: The Pizza Diaries— Life and Death in the Restaurant Business
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Denver, CO and Detroit, MI – The Pizza Diaries— Life and Death in the Restaurant Business is Greg Farnum’s new autobiography: a book steeped in drugs, desperation, poverty…and pepperoni! This darkly humorous book has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
The Pizza Diaries highlights the plight of America's middle and working classes, putting a face on the news stories of working class desperation and despair. It's a tale of hard work, low wages, larceny, drugs, death and a few laughs. And pizza. An unforgettable cast of characters, brought together by fate and the economy, navigate the surreal world of low-wage America, trying to make a buck—and pizza.
Workers in the United States face extreme pressure today. As economic growth has slowed, so has net job creation. This, along with a shift toward outsourcing, has culminated in an undermining of the overall condition of the working class. Greg Farnum presents a snapshot of this new normal in his hard-hitting yet entertaining new book.
For more information, visit the author’s website at outskirtspress.com/ThePizzaDiaries.
At 188 pages, The Pizza Diaries is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the autobiography category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-8655-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $16.95
Genre: BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / General
About the Author: Greg Farnum has been a soldier, soil tester, factory worker, PR executive and, yes, pizza delivery driver. He has also documented modern America in his unique fashion in books like The Event, The Celestial Railroad, Build Your Own Brain and Helping Hands of the Locust People.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
