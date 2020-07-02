European Operators CAMO – Major Changes Ahead – Are You Ready?
What Can we offer to support Industry?
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) EASA Part M Subpart G will no longer be valid from 24 September 2021 which means you MUST transition to EASA Part CAMO together with all associated obligations.
1/ Part CAMO becomes Mandatory including the need for :
Management System
Compliance Management System
Safety Management System
Internal Reporting System
2/ Mandatory Training will be required for all relevant staff to receive Safety & Human Factors Training
Effective 24 March 2020 EASA has with the introduction of Part-CAMO has created a requirement for Initial and Recurrent – Integrated Safety & Human Factors Training.
By September 2021 all European CAMO Organisations should transition to Part-CAMO and will need to demonstrate mandatory compliance with Safety & Human Factor Training In Accordance with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
This Course satisfied the initial training obligations related to Safety Management Systems within a CAMO environment with due consideration to Human Factors.
3/ Investigation Skills Training is required for nominated SMS Investigators
Initial Training compliant with AMC1 CAMO.A.202 Internal safety reporting scheme ED Decision 2020/002/R which requires ” Initial and recurrent training for staff involved in internal investigations;”
What Can Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and SofemaOnline (SOL) offer to support Industry?
The following regulatory training courses are currently (or very soon will be) available as Classroom, Webinar or Online Training Courses to support your transition to EASA Part CAMO:
- Part CAMO
- SMS For Part CAMO
- Part M 2020
- SMS & HF for CAMO Staff
- Practical Investigation Skills for Part CAMO Safety & Quality Practitioners
- Root Cause Analysis for Quality Assurance & Safety Practitioners
Next Steps
Please visit www.sassofia.com and www.sofemaonline.com websites, or email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com
1/ Part CAMO becomes Mandatory including the need for :
Management System
Compliance Management System
Safety Management System
Internal Reporting System
2/ Mandatory Training will be required for all relevant staff to receive Safety & Human Factors Training
Effective 24 March 2020 EASA has with the introduction of Part-CAMO has created a requirement for Initial and Recurrent – Integrated Safety & Human Factors Training.
By September 2021 all European CAMO Organisations should transition to Part-CAMO and will need to demonstrate mandatory compliance with Safety & Human Factor Training In Accordance with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
This Course satisfied the initial training obligations related to Safety Management Systems within a CAMO environment with due consideration to Human Factors.
3/ Investigation Skills Training is required for nominated SMS Investigators
Initial Training compliant with AMC1 CAMO.A.202 Internal safety reporting scheme ED Decision 2020/002/R which requires ” Initial and recurrent training for staff involved in internal investigations;”
What Can Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and SofemaOnline (SOL) offer to support Industry?
The following regulatory training courses are currently (or very soon will be) available as Classroom, Webinar or Online Training Courses to support your transition to EASA Part CAMO:
- Part CAMO
- SMS For Part CAMO
- Part M 2020
- SMS & HF for CAMO Staff
- Practical Investigation Skills for Part CAMO Safety & Quality Practitioners
- Root Cause Analysis for Quality Assurance & Safety Practitioners
Next Steps
Please visit www.sassofia.com and www.sofemaonline.com websites, or email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.