Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market worth $125.66 Billion by 2022
Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market by Application (Combat & Urban), Equipment (Rescue, Search, Communication, Technical, Medical, Logistics & Planning), Platform (Airborne, Marine & Ground-Based) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) The report "Search and Rescue SAR Equipment Market by Application (Combat & Urban), Equipment (Rescue, Search, Communication, Technical, Medical, Logistics & Planning), Platform (Airborne, Marine & Ground-Based) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The SAR equipment market is estimated at USD 113.62 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 125.66 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on human safety and rising terrorism and insurgency are expected to drive the SAR equipment market during the forecast period.
Among applications, the combat SAR equipment segment is expected to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the combat SAR equipment segment is projected to lead the SAR equipment market. The technological advancements in SAR equipment used in and near combat zones and rise in defense budgets globally is propelling the combat SAR equipment market.
Based on platform, the ground-based segment is expected to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of platform, the ground-based segment of the SAR equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand to provide better services for ground search and rescue to people in distress during accidents and natural calamities on land.
Based on equipment, the logistics equipment segment of the SAR equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of equipment, the logistics equipment segment of the SAR equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the equipment required to maintain SAR squads. Demand for sleeping bags, food and water, cold weather gear, portable toilets, portable showers, gloves, earplugs, kneepads, respirators, and protective eyewear, and administrative equipment such as office supplies and reference materials is increasing for urban and combat SAR operations.
North America is projected to be the largest SAR equipment market
The U.S. is estimated to lead the North American SAR equipment market in 2017. Countries in this region include the U.S. and Canada. Factors responsible for this dominance of North America are SAR aircraft modernization programs and increasing demand for human safety. The U.S. is expected to drive the North American SAR equipment market.
Key Market Players
Some of the key players operating in the SAR equipment market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron (U.S.), and General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
