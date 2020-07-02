Receive a general overview of all parts of Part M including Subparts C and I with the new Part M online course by SofemaOnline
SofemaOnline.com – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services – now offers a Part M online course:
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft as part of their growing training portfolio
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Price: 117.50 USD
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part M Specifically to complement the requirements of EASA Part CAMO, to provide a general overview of all parts of Part M and to provide in detail an in-depth understanding of Subparts C and I. It focuses on the understanding of the knowledge and skills required to understand fully the Continuing Airworthiness Management Process. Read more
What is the Benefit of this Training – What will I learn?
After attending this training the delegates should be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding of EASA Part M Requirements related to the Continued Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) as well as Part M Subpart C & Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part M Functionality and to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Appreciate the difference between Full ARC’s and Reviews
d) Use the regulation to proactively manage the Continuing Airworthiness (CA) of your aircraft
e) Understand the activities which support the analysis of Safety Data including SB’s and AD’s
f) Understand the roles and responsibilities within the various CAMO groups including Reliability, Technical Records, Engineering, & Maintenance Planning
See the content of the course
How to Enrol:
Visit the Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft training page or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Enrol today & Benefit from up to 45% off with Multi-Courses/Multi-Delegate Discount*
*Note: This Enhanced Discount program is available during the coronavirus crisis.
You can also check out SOL growing training portfolio by clicking here, which contains more than 185 Online Courses, Diplomas & Packages.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
