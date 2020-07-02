Human Liver Models Market - Major Leaders & Expected Revenue Growth by 2022
The global human liver models market is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2017-2022).
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 02, 2020 ) The key factors driving the growth of Human Liver Models Market include growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure.
Objectives of the Study:
# To define, measure, and describe the global human liver model market by type and region.
# To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities).
# To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.
# To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW
In 2017, the animal models segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The growth in the Biosimilars market is expected to boost the preclinical market as the development of biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals requires an understanding of the mechanism of action, quantification of pharmacological effects, and interpretation of toxicological data. As animal models are indispensable for learning the disease pathogenesis and progression in humans, the rising demand for preclinical services is expected to drive the demand for animal models.
However, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the simplicity of this model and the ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity and phenotype similar to that of the in vivo environment.
North America held the largest share of the market in 2017
In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the human liver models market, followed by Europe.
The market for human liver models in this region is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, favorable government initiatives, growing incidence of NAFLD, and unavailability of livers for transplantation, increased research spending, rising focus on tissue culture-based clinical diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals.
Issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period to a certain extent. The key players in the global human liver model market are Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), HìREL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), and Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan).
