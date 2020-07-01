EASA Regulations Online Training Courses with SofemaOnline (SOL)
“I have been using e-learning courses of Sofema for some years, their work helped me to improve my competencies in my airworthiness career. Keep up the good work!”
Introduction
SofemaOnline – (SOL) provides the ideal opportunity to study EASA regulations in your own time online and to print out your certificate on completion of the course and associated examination.
SofemaOnline offers an extended set of EASA Compliant e-learning aviation training programs developed in compliance with the latest EASA rules, our online training programs contain modules which are developed and customized by highly qualified aviation technical subject matter experts.
SofemeOnline provides an opportunity to fully engage with understanding the material – in addition through our Linkedin Forum Sofema online user forum.
SOL provides understanding at both the overview level which makes the training both relevant and useful for new and experienced professionals requiring recurrent training or refreshment.
Introducing Sofema Online
SOL is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a premier online regulatory training solution.
SOL is a web-based online training platform focused on delivering high quality online regulatory and vocational courses in the field of aviation, compliant with the EASA regulations, plus additional courses to provide for vocational training within the scope of the EASA regulatory environment.
SofemaOnline has developed the use of redacted regulatory information to facilitate an effective understanding of the core issues. Amplification of the information is made as well as the use of EASA easy access rules to consolidate a deeper understanding.
What to do if you have a Regulatory Question?
Join our Forum on Linkedin – SofemaOnline User Forum
Created to support a greater understanding of the aviation regulatory environment with a Focus on EASA Regulations.
In addition, it is provided as a forum for SofemaOnline.com users to interact and to ask technical questions which can be considered and answered by colleagues and forum members. SofemaOnline is a growing web-based learning management system which focuses on the delivery of online EASA, FAA as well as other regulatory compliant and vocational training. More than 8500 Delegates have enrolled in Sofema Online Training Courses During 2019/2020 (Valid May 2020) On completion of a training course, delegates are able to sit an online exam and print a certificate of completion.
Further Guidance
Sofema Aviation Services(SAS) & Sofema Online(SOL) provide EASA Compliant Regulatory and Vocational Training across multiple operational environments including the operation of unmanned aircraft – for more details please email office@sassofia.com
