Get familiar with the CAMO regulations with our upcoming Part-CAMO webinar course
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to present our upcoming Part-CAMO webinar:
Date: 22 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the Webinar
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAMO in specific the area of the CAMO & ARC. It also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks.
The course is very practical with numerous examples, which are intended to give a workable perspective of how to apply the knowledge that they gain in the workplace and to satisfy the needs of the Accountable Manager responsible for EU Operators, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, Quality Managers and Part 145 maintenance organisations wishing to gain Part-CAMO knowledge and awareness. Read more
What is the Benefit of this Training – What will I Learn?
By the end of this course, delegates will be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-CAMO Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part M Functionality and to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Receive a detailed understanding of the PART-CAMO Quality System –The difference between QA & QC Roles and responsibilities
d) Fully appreciate the role of Safety Management System within the Part-CAMO organisation
e) Use the regulation to proactively manage the Continuing Airworthiness (CA) of your aircraft
f) Understand the activities which support the analysis of Safety Data including SB’s and AD’s
g) Understand the purpose of STC’s and how they are integrated into the maintenance Program
h) Understand the roles and responsibilities within the various CAMO groups including Reliability, Technical Records, Engineering, & Maintenance Planning
See the content of the course
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
